We need to execute our plans consistently, says Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Shane Watson

New Delhi: The Delhi Capitals will be looking to bounce back into form when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the TATA IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Wednesday. Speaking ahead of the match, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Shane Watson said, "The Rajasthan Royals have been playing well and they have been consistent throughout the tournament. Jos Buttler has been incredible for them and Rajasthan have world-class spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. The Royals are going to be a tough opponent and every individual has to up their game."

The Delhi Capitals faced a tough 91-run loss against Chennai Super Kings in their last game. When asked about the match, Watson said, "Our last match against CSK certainly wasn't our best game. CSK batted incredibly well to be able to get the total that they did. We were a little bit off with our execution with the ball. And we just had one of those days with the bat when things didn't go our way."

The Australian further added, "Ricky has always asked the players to learn from their last game, learn about the little things that they can improve on individually and then just move forward on to the next game. The most important thing is that the players need to keep learning."

Watson also spoke about the biggest challenge the Delhi Capitals have faced this season, "Our biggest challenge this season has been our execution. We have executed our plans in all three departments at times, but we've not been able to be consistent. The players have been working really hard to find a way to be consistent and hopefully, we can execute our plans over the last three games."