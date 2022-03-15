Rishabh Pant seems to be getting better with each game that he plays: Rohit Sharma

Bangalore: India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second and final Test to complete a 2-0 series whitewash, here on Monday. Speaking about the win, India captain Rohit Sharma said that they wanted to achieve a few things as a team and they have done that.

Sharma said, "It's been a good run, and I have enjoyed it personally and as a team. We wanted to achieve a few things as a team, and we have done that. We have seen Jadeja grow as a batter and he seems to get better and better. He strengthens the team and he's also improving as a bowler. And he's a gun fielder, so he is a complete package."

In all praises for Shreyas Iyer, Sharma said, "Shreyas just carried on from where he left off in the T20 series against Sri Lanka. He seemed to carry that form into the Test series. He knew he was stepping into the big shoes of guys like Rahane and Pujara, but he has everything that he requires. He will be better now when he starts travelling."

Adding that Rishabh seemed to get better with each game that he plays, Sharma said, "Especially in these conditions, Rishab seems to be getting better. We saw it in the England series and now. A couple of catches and stumpings showed how confident he is."

Terming R Ashwin) to be a match-winner, Sharma said, "Whenever we give him the ball, he comes up with match-winning performances. He's got a lot of years left in him. We have lots of occasions to look forward to. I have to ensure he's in a good mind space. Pink-ball Tests are challenging. We never knew what it was like to play with the pink ball in India, but we are learning to make those adjustments. The crowd just makes it more special."

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who is the player of the series, said, "As a cricketer you want to evolve. In the past, I have made a few mistakes, but I want to keep improving. My mindset is not the same, but it was a difficult pitch and I decided I had to attack the bowling early on."

Talking about his keeping, Pant said, "I think it's more about confidence. I used to think too much about what I might miss. Now I am focusing on my process."

Shreyas Iyer, who was player of the match said, "My first innings knock wasn't my normal approach but when I saw other batters struggling, I knew I had to attack. I was just trying to be one step of the bowlers. When the tail came in, I was on 55 and I added 37 more, so I wasn't too bothered about missing out on a hundred. In second innings, we were given a target and I was in the mindset to play as many balls as possible. I have always dreamt about being a Test player for India and playing alongside the greats, and contributing at the highest level. I hope I can maintain that consistency in the time to come."