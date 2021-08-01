PV Sindhu beats China's He Bingjiao to win bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo: PV Sindhu became the first Indian female sportsperson and only the second Indian Olympian after wrestler Sushil Kumar to win two medals at Olympics after she defeated China's He Bingjiao to win the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Sindhu defeated He Bingjiao 21-15, 21-13 in just 53 minutes.

"It makes me feel really happy because I've worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me - should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final?," the 26-year-old said after the match.

"But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this one match and give it my best, my all and think about the emotions. I'm really happy and I think I've done really well. It's a proud moment getting a medal for my country," said Sindhu.

The Indian ace started off confidently to open up a 4-0 lead in the opening game. Though Bingjiao drew level a couple of times, her slow start seemed to have cost her the game. Bingjiao was slower than usual in her movements, while Sindhu played her natural aggressive game. With her pace and accurate smashes, she managed to outdo her rival in straight sets 21-15, 21-13.