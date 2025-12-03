AITA backs Rohit Rajpal again as Davis Cup captain till 2026

New Delhi: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has reappointed Rohit Rajpal as the Captain of the Indian Davis Cup team. He will lead the team until 31st December 2026, alongside Ashutosh Singh, who has been named as the Coach.

India is set to host the Netherlands in the Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers in early February, with the matches scheduled for either the 6th-7th or 7th-8th February 2026. The venue and surface details for this important fixture will be announced later.

Rajpal, who has been involved with the Indian Davis Cup team in previous ties, will bring his experience once again to this key home event and other Davis Cup engagements during his tenure. Further specifics about the venue, surface, and team selection will be communicated by AITA soon.​

This move signifies AITA's confidence in Rajpal's leadership as the Indian tennis team prepares for a critical phase in the Davis Cup competition.