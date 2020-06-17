US Open 2020 to be held as per schedule, New York Governor Cuomo gives go ahead

New York: The United States Tennis Association (USTA) plans to go ahead with its original schedule for the US Open 2020. According to a statement issued by Mike Dowse, USTA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York State on Tuesday approved USTA's plan to host the 2020 US Open and 2020 Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

"We are incredibly excited that Governor Cuomo and New York State have today approved our plan to host the 2020 US Open and 2020 Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center," said Mike Dowse, USTA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, in a statement on Tuesday.

"We recognize the tremendous responsibility of hosting one of the first global sporting events in these challenging times, and we will do so in the safest manner possible, mitigating all potential risks. We now can give fans around the world the chance to watch tennis' top athletes compete for a US Open title, and we can showcase tennis as the ideal social distancing sport. Being able to hold these events in 2020 is a boost for the City of New York and the entire tennis landscape. We will have more details and an official announcement tomorrow," said Dowse.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted that the US Open will be held in Queens, NY, without fans from August 31 to September 13.

"The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation," he tweeted.