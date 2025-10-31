UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships: Riveting five-game battles mark U-15 Round of 32

Indore: The Under-15 Round of 32 in the third UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at the Abhay Prashal served up a gripping day of table tennis, highlighted by remarkable comebacks and confident marches into the pre-quarterfinals across both the boys’ and girls’ draws. The competition was fierce, and several youngsters displayed impressive poise under pressure as they fought for a place in the next round.

In the boys’ section, a few encounters stretched to the limit, reflecting the growing competitive depth at this level. Aarav Aacharya of TTFI-1 produced one of the standout performances of the round, battling back from a 1-2 game deficit to edge Maharashtra’s Shreyas Mankeshwar 9-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8, 11-4 in a tense five-game thriller. West Bengal’s Ariv Dutta also had to dig deep, surviving spirited resistance from Goa’s Chandan Caro Sinai before sealing a hard-earned 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8 win. Another marathon clash saw NCOE’s Somdev Sengupta get past West Bengal’s Pranjal Chakraborty in a see-saw 11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-13, 11-7 finish.

Alongside these nail-biters, several in-form players advanced smoothly. Aaditya Das and Souswarya Banerjee led West Bengal’s charge with commanding straight-game victories, joined by consistent performers like Harshith Reddy of Telangana and Tamil Nadu’s Akash Rajavelu, who gave little away in their respective matches.

The girls’ events were equally absorbing, featuring spirited fightbacks and assured displays. Punjab’s Krishvi Arora staged a fine resurgence to overcome Uttar Pradesh’s Anokhi Kesari in a five-game battle, winning 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4. West Bengal’s Sreosree Chakraborty delivered one of the most memorable performances of the round, clawing her way back from two games down to defeat Ranjini Saha 7-11, 3-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-6 in an inspiring turnaround.

Aarya Redkar showed remarkable grit under pressure, overturning a 4-7 deficit in the fourth game to force a decider before racing away to victory. With her opponent unable to hold her nerve after leading 2-1, the PSPBA paddler seized momentum and closed out the match confidently, winning 11-9, 10-12, 9-11, 11-7, 11-2.

There were also dominant outings, with Maharashtra’s Naisha Rewaskar and West Bengal’s Sreejani Chakraborty powering through in straight games. Ankolika Chakraborty, too, was in commanding touch, brushing aside her opponent without dropping a game.

Results:

Youth Boys U-15: Round of 32: Aaditya Das (WB) bt Anayraj Verma(UP) 11-4, 11-7, 11-7; Harshith Reddy (Telg) bt Ishaan Goyal (TTFI-1) 11-7, 11-8, 11-6; Souswarya Banerjee (WB) bt Nilay Pattekar (Mah) 11-5, 11-8, 12-10; Rishaan Chattopadhayay (WB) bt Samriddho Bhattacharya (NCOE) 9-11, 11-3, 11-7, 12-10; Vatsal Duklan (Har) bt Shreeraj Singh (WB) 11-8, 12-10, 11-8; Aarav Aacharya (TTFI-1) bt Shreyas Mankeshwar (Mah) 9-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8, 11-4; Ariv Dutta (WB) bt Chandan Caro Sinai (Goa) 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8; Vivaan Dave (Guj) bt Hardik Kumar (Del) 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-8; K. Akshay Bhushan (TN) bt M. Siddhanth (Kar) 11-8, 11-5, 11-4; JN Sanjey Arwindh (TN) bt Mradul Joshi (MP) 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9; Somdev Sengupta (NCOE) bt Pranjal Chakraborty *WB) 11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-13, 11-7; Prateek Tulsani (Mah) bt Bhavit B. Singh (TTCI-1) 11-7, 11-6, 11-7; Himon Mondal (WB) bt K. Sathyanarayanan (PSPBA) 11-4, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8; Dwij Bhalodia (Guj) bt Aswin Pecheti (NCOE) 11-8, 11-9, 11-6; Trijal Vohra (Pun) bt Tathagata Mallick (WB) 11-2, 12-14, 14-12, 12-10; Akash Rajavelu (TN) bt M. Ashvajith (TN) 11-6, 11-7, 11-3.

Youth Girls U-15: Round of 32: Naisha Rewaskar (Mah) bt Akansha Singhal (Del) 13-11, 11-7, 11-8; Aadya Baheti (Mah) bg Sri Shaanvi (PSPBA) 11-5, 11-3, 11-6; Riniva Safrkar (WB) bt Palakh Jhawar (Mah) 11-8, 12-10, 11-6; Shreya Dhar (WB) Titash Chatterjee (WB) 11-8, 7-11, 11-3, 11-3; Tanishka Kalbhairav (Kar) bt Advika Agrawal (MP) 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 11-7; Daniya Godil (Guj) bt Sanvi Puranik (Mah) 11-8, 11-8, 11-7; Shariqa Shahid (WB) bt Aadishree Singh (TTFI-1) 11-4, 11-4, 11-8; Sreejani Chakraborty (WB) bt K. Ananya (TN) 11-5, 11-7, 11-8; Aahona Ray (WB) bt Bibeshna Saha (WB) 11-9, 11-7, 11-1; Aarya Redkar (PSPBA) bt Subhomita Basak (NCOE)11-9, 10-12, 9-11, 11-7, 11-2; Saturya Banerjee (WB) bt Janvi Garg (Del) 11-5, 11-8, 11-7; Krishvi Arora (Pun) bt Anokhi Kesari (UP) 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4; Divija Paul Asm) bt Prateeti Paul (WB) 11-8, 11-8, 11-5; Sreosree Chakraborty (WB) bt Ranjini Saha (WB) 7-11, 3-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-6; Radhika Soni (TTFI-1) bt Samridhi Vyas (TTFI_1) 11-7, 15-13, 12-10; Ankolika Chakraborty (WB) bt Shijoyee Mukherjee (NCOE) 11-5, 11-5, 11-5.