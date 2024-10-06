Badal Doshi shines in Indore round of Indian National Rally Sprint Championship

Indore: Badal Doshi, from Mumbai, was the standout performer in the fourth round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship for two wheelers at Natrax, Indore on Saturday. Natrax, the government's state of the art automobile testing and certification centre and track in Pithampur also witnessed enthusiastic participation in the Support Sprint Rally for the Local Classes.

Badal Doshi posted 4:35.600 in the premier Open Upto 550cc class and was crowned champion while Amarendra Sathe finished second with 4:55.800 and Abhishek Pardeshi came in third with 4:59.600. Badal Doshi backed his fantastic ride with another first-place finish in the Privateer Upto 550cc class, with a timing of 4:37.600.

The Scooter Upto 210cc class saw Syed Asif Ali complete the course in 5:02.900 and claim the top spot. He was followed by Muzaffir Ali and Shamim Khan who finished second and third with timings of 5:11.900 and 5:13.800 respectively.

Amarendra Sathe shined in the Veterans above 50Y class, finishing first with a time of 4:54.600. MD Saeed came in second at 5:11.100, he was followed by Mohan Sethiya who posted 5:47.000 to finish third.

The Support Rally, conducted only for the local youth with their own trophies and prizes to allow them to experience this form of rallying and familiarise them with the sport, was popular among the locals. Mohd Yasir Ishaq claimed the top spot in the 131cc Upto 165cc class by finishing in 4:40.500. Ali Subur and Arhman Mohd Khan followed him closely to finish in 4:52.000 and 4:54.500 respectively.

Sheikh Altamas set the track ablaze in the 166cc Upto 260cc class by clocking 5:12.900. Naved Khan came in second in the class with a time of 5:16.900 while Amir Ahmd Khan finished third with 5:19.000 on the clock.

The Ladies Upto 260cc class, in the support rally, also witnessed Anamta Khan run away with a first-place finish after posting 9:02.300. Pooja Singh came in second in the class at 9:55.800.

Syed Abu Bakkar finished the course fastest in the Scooter Upto 210cc class with a time of 5:47.100. Finishing in second place was Ali Subur with a time of 5:58.000 while Subhan Khan came in third with a timing of 6:30.000.

Following the Indore leg of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024, the championship will move to Guwahati for Round 5 on 24 November 2024. The season will culminate with the finals in Pune or Bangalore on 14-15 December 2024, where the top contenders from each zone will compete for the ultimate title.