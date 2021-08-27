WADA reinstates Bangkok laboratory accreditation

Montreal: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announces that, in accordance with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL), it approved yesterday the reinstatement of the accreditation of the anti-doping laboratory at the National Doping Control Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. This reinstatement allows the Bangkok Laboratory to resume all its anti-doping activities, including the analysis of urine and blood samples, with immediate effect.

In November 2019, the accreditation of the Bangkok Laboratory was suspended for a period of six months due to non-conformities detected during an on-site assessment of the laboratory, including in relation to the application of the GC/C/IRMS procedures and elements of the Athlete Biological Passport. The suspension was subsequently twice extended as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the laboratory’s ability to complete some of the corrective actions.





In April 2021, WADA conducted a further assessment of the laboratory and, following a review of that assessment, on 3 August 2021, the Agency’s Laboratory Expert Group recommended that the laboratory’s accreditation be reinstated on the grounds that it had satisfactorily met the conditions of the November 2019 decision and was therefore once again in compliance with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL). As per the ISL, WADA President, Witold Bańka, reviewed this recommendation and subsequently approved it.



WADA President Witold Bańka said: “WADA would like to thank the laboratory for its cooperation throughout this process. The laboratory has now corrected its deficiencies and our Laboratory Expert Group, which is composed of independent experts, will continue to monitor its performance to ensure that it operates to the high standards required by WADA.”



WADA is responsible for accrediting and re-accrediting anti-doping laboratories, thereby ensuring that they maintain the highest quality standards. When a laboratory does not meet ISL requirements, WADA may decide to suspend or revoke the laboratory’s accreditation. This monitoring role is conducted in conjunction with ISO/IEC 17025 assessment by independent national accreditation bodies that are full members of the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC).

As stipulated within the ISL, this decision is hereby communicated to all relevant national public authorities, national accreditation bodies, National Anti-Doping Organizations, National Olympic Committees, International Federations and the International Olympic Committee.