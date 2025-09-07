Asia Cup Hockey: India thrash China 7–0 in semis, to face Korea in final

Rajgir: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team stormed into the final of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 with a resounding 7–0 victory over China in their third Super 4s match at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, here on Saturday.

Abhishek (46’, 50’), Shilanand Lakra (4’), Dilpreet Singh (7’), Mandeep Singh (18’), Raj Kumar Pal (37’) and Sukhjeet Singh (39’) were on target as India completely dominated proceedings. The emphatic win sets up a high-stakes final against defending champions Korea on Sunday.

India drew first blood early when Harmanpreet Singh’s aerial pass found Jarmanpreet Singh on the right, who set up Shilanand Lakra (4’) at the far post. Just three minutes later, Dilpreet Singh (7’) capitalised on a rebound to double the lead.

The momentum continued in the second quarter as Mandeep Singh (18’) latched onto a rebound after Vivek Sagar Prasad’s shot was blocked, giving India a commanding 3–0 lead at half-time.

In the third quarter, India tightened their grip with two more strikes. Raj Kumar Pal (37’) tapped home after a deflection, while Sukhjeet Singh (39’) netted from close range to extend the advantage to 5–0.

The final quarter saw Abhishek sparkle, scoring twice. First, he finished off a clever move in the 46th minute, before adding another with a powerful back-handed strike in the 50th minute. India’s attack–defence balance ensured China never threatened, sealing a clean sheet and a statement win.

India will now face Korea in the final on Sunday, 7 September, at 7:30 PM IST, with the trophy on the line.

Other Results:

Kazakhstan beat Chinese Taipei 6–4 in the 7th/8th place match.

Korea edged Malaysia 4–3 to secure their place in the final.