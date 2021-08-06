Indian women’s hockey team go down 4-3 to Great Britain in Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match

Tokyo: The Indian women’s hockey team put up a valiant fight against Rio Olympics Gold Medallists Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal match here at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Friday. The Great Britain side controlled most of the proceedings in the opening minutes of the match and took a 2-0 lead by the 24th minute.

However, Gurjit Kaur (25', 26') and Vandana Katariya (29') struck three goals in quick succession to help India take the lead at 3-2 just before the half-time whistle. Great Britain regained the momentum in the second half and scored a goal in each of the third and fourth quarters to seal a Bronze Medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Great Britain made an aggressive start in the opening minutes of the first quarter and earned a penalty corner in the second minute of the match, however, their shot at goal was brilliantly saved by Indian Goalkeeper Savita. Navneet Kaur made a brilliant run on the right flank in the 6th minute of the match and passed the ball to Rani, however, the latter couldn't find a way to tap the ball into the goal. Great Britain got dangerously close to the Indian goal in the 8th minute, however, the Indian defence stood tall and ensured that the ball is kept away from the goal. The Great Britain team continued to put pressure on the Indians and earned a Penalty Corner in the 10th minute, however, they couldn't carry out the drag-flick as they failed to trap the ball. Great Britain took two shots in the final minutes of the first quarter, however, Savita carried out two brilliant saves and ensured that the deadlock was not broken.

Elena Sian Rayer (16') made a brilliant circle penetration in the opening minutes of the second quarter and produced a cross, however, Deep Grace, who was looking to deflect the ball away from the goal, tapped the ball into the goal instead. The Great Britain team earned a Penalty Corner in the third minute of the second quarter, however, they couldn't find the back of the net. Lalremsiami took a reverse shot in the 5th minute of the second quarter, however, her shot was blocked brilliantly by the Great Britain Goalkeeper.

Indians continued to put pressure on Great Britain and earned a Penalty Corner in the next minute, however, they couldn't convert their opportunity. Sarah Robertson (24') received the ball in the circle in the 9th minute of the second quarter, took a fantastic shot and found the back of the net to put Great Britain 2-0 ahead in the match. Soon after, India earned a Penalty Corner and Gurjit Kaur didn't miss out on the opportunity to convert the drag-flick and pull one goal back for India. Salima Tete made a powering run in the 11th minute of the second quarter and earned another Penalty Corner for India. Gurjit Kaur converted another drag-flick and leveled the score at 2-2. In the 14th minute of the second quarter, Sushila Chanu produced a cross from the left and Vandana Katariya struck the ball into the goal to help India take a lead at 3-2 just before half-time.

Great Britain made a circle penetration early in the third quarter and earned a Penalty Corner, however, Monika intercepted the ball and kept Great Britain at bay. In the 5th minute of the third quarter, Great Britain Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb (35') received a cross from the right and slotted the ball into the goal to level the score at 3-3. Soon after, Sharmila Devi made a brilliant run on the right flank and earned a penalty corner for India. Gurjit Kaur took a brilliant shot, but it was saved by the Great Britain goalkeeper. Rayer made a great run in the 8th minute of the third quarter and took a shot, however, Savita tapped the ball away from the goal. Isabelle Petter took a shot in the last few minutes of the third quarter, however, Savita pulled off yet another brilliant save to ensure that Great Britain doesn't get ahead in the match. Neha drove the ball through the middle and earned a penalty corner for India in the last minute of the third quarter, however, India couldn't convert their opportunity.

Great Britain earned a Penalty Corner in the first minute of the fourth quarter, however, Nisha bravely defended the ball and kept the ball away. The British team kept putting pressure on the Indians and earned three Penalty Corners in the next minute. Grace Balsdon (48') converted the third Penalty Corner into a goal to help Great Britain take the lead at 4-3. In the 7th minute of the final quarter, India tackled the ball in the Great Britain circle brilliantly and earned a Penalty Corner, however, the Indians couldn't find the back of the net. In the last few minutes of the match, Navjot Kaur produced a brilliant reverse hit cross from the left, however, the Indians couldn't deflect the ball into the goal.

The Indian team made a circle penetration in the final minute of the match, however, the Great Britain defence unit pushed the ball away and ensured that they sealed a 4-3 victory.