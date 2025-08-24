Kodaira ends seven-year winless streak with one-shot victory at ISPS HANDA Summer Golf Battle Tournament

Tomakomai, Japan: Satoshi Kodaira produced a thrilling final-round charge to claim the ISPS HANDA Summer Golf Battle Tournament – “Who’s the Strongest” at Hokkaido Brooks Country Club, ending a seven-year title drought with a dramatic one-shot victory on Sunday.



The 35-year-old entered the final round three shots off the pace after a third round 70 left him tied for eighth at the start of the day. But he responded with a stunning nine-under-par 63, to finish with a winning total of 24-under-par 264.



Ryuichi Oiwa, who held the share of the overnight lead, signed for a 67 to finish in solo second with his 265 total while Hiroshi Iwata (67) and Kota Kaneko (68) were tied for third on 267.



Calling it the “happiest win of my career,” Kodaira said his perseverance and recent training stints in the United States. fueled his resurgence and were key to an unforgettable week.



“The birdies I made were not easy, they were about five meters out. But today everything clicked, and to finally win again after seven years feels truly special.”



After making four straight pars, the 35-year-old fired three birdies in his next four holes on five, six and eight at the Hokkaido Brooks Country Club.



He then stormed towards a grandstand finish with a spectacular back-nine where he birdied holes 12, 13, 14 and 15 before an eagle-three on the par-five 17 soared him to the top, where he would hold onto the position and eventually secure his eighth JGTO title but first victory since 2018.



He expressed gratitude to his family, especially his mother, for their unwavering support during difficult years.



“I’ve been through some tough times in the U.S., and my mother was always nearby, worrying about me. Sometimes it was overwhelming, but she never stopped supporting me. More than anyone, I want to tell her first about this win.”



Looking ahead, Kodaira hopes to return to the United States and test himself on golf’s biggest stage again.



“I grew up watching Tiger Woods. America has always been my dream, and I can’t give that up. With this win and the multi-year exemption it brings, I’ll keep challenging myself to compete on the PGA TOUR again,” said Kodaira.



Leading final round scores



264 – Satoshi Kodaira 67-64-70-63

265 – Ryuichi Oiwa 66-67-65-67

267 – Hiroshi Iwata 67-68-65-67, Kota Kaneko 71-65-63-68

268 – Takashi Ogiso 70-63-68-67, Song Yong-han (KOR) 68-66-67-67