Vani lands five birdies on back nine to take 3-shot lead in 13th Leg of Hero WPGT

Hyderabad: Vani Kapoor was in electric form on the back nine with five birdies over the last seven holes as she blazed to 5-under 67 and took a three-shot lead at the end of the first round of the 13th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, Hyderabad.

Vani, who has been searching for a win for quite some time, was even par for the front nine with one bogey on sixth which was compensated for by a birdie on ninth.

Seher Atwal also had a good back nine with three birdies after being one-over for the front nine and was sole second.

Two others, Saaniya Sharma and Pranavi Urs carded 1-under 71 each for Tied-third, while Amandeep Drall and last week’s winner Jahanvi Bakshi shot even par 72 each and were Tied-fifth.

Asmitha Sathish with three closing birdies carded 73 and was seventh, while Neha Tripathi had a 74 with no birdies and was Tied-eighth with Ridhima Dilawari. Ridhima carded two birdies in the first three holes but struggled thereafter and had no more birdies.

Oviya Reddi, Khushi Khanijau, Hitaashee Bakshi and Shweta Mansingh were all tied-10th with cards of 75 each.

Vani Kapoor has of late begun to show the form that made her one of the most consistent golfers on the domestic circuit. In between she seemed to have lost form, but is now making up with good performances. Playing steady, she navigated the front nine carefully and was all fire on the back nine.

Seher, too, was rather quiet on the front stretch before picking three birdies against no bogeys on the return journey.

With four players in the sub-par territory, it should be a close fight over the next two days.

Tee times for Round 2 of the 13th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2021 at Boulder Hills Golf & CC, Hyderabad:

1 8:30 am : Ishvari Prasanna 85; Riya Yadav 84; Durga Nittur 84;

2 8:40 am : Anisha Agarwalla 80; Trimann Saluja 80; Disha Kavery 80;

3 8:50 am : Sonam Chugh 80; Lakhmehar Pardesi 79; Jyotsana Singh 77;

4 9:00 am : Rhea P Saravanan 77; Rhea Jha 76; Shweta Mansingh 75;

5 9:15 am : Hitaashee Bakshi 75; Khushi Khanijau 75; Oviya Reddi 75;

6 9:25 am : Ridhima Dilawari 74; Neha Tripathi 74; Asmitha Sathish 73;

7 9:35 am : Jahanvi Bakshi 72; Amandeep Drall 72; Pranavi Urs 71;

8 9:45 am : Saaniya Sharma 71; Seher Atwal 70; Vani Kapoor 67