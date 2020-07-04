Hero Indian Open 2020 stands cancelled due to Covid-19

New Delhi: Keeping the health and safety of everyone as top most priority in view of the current situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Golf Union, the national body for golf in India, today announced the cancellation of the Hero Indian Open 2020.

The decision was made following consultation with the sanctioning partner, the European Tour.

The Hero Indian Open 2020 was earlier postponed from March to later in the year.

Lt Gen D Anbu (Retd), Acting President, Indian Golf Union, said, “It was a very difficult decision, but the right one under the present circumstances of the ongoing pandemic. With no likelihood of any respite in the foreseeable future, safeguarding the health and well-being of all players, officials and spectators is of paramount importance.”

“I would like to thank Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp Ltd. for his continued patronage, and the European Tour and Asian Tour for their support."

The Hero Indian Open was established by the Indian Golf Union in 1964. It is one of the oldest running international sports events in India. Considered one of the flagship events in Asia, the event got a new title sponsor in 2005 when Hero MotoCorp stepped in and they have supported it since then.

The Hero Indian Open has been a European Tour-sanctioned tournament since 2015.