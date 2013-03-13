Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2013 moves to Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2013 is all set to get underway at the Chandigarh Golf Club from tomorrow. The 2013 season has got off to a great start with tough competition between India’s top women professionals. The Chandigarh leg of the tournament will witness veteran golfer Smriti Mehra take on Kolkata golfer Neha Tripathi for the top spot. Currently Smriti Mehra is leading the Hero Order of Merit with a total prize money of INR 360,000, followed by Neha Tripathi with a total purse of INR 330,000.





Both Smriti and Neha have been in tremendous form lately and have played some super golf so far in this season. Smriti has won two legs at the Hero WPGT 2013 whereas Neha won the first leg and has been consistently finishing in the top three. They will both look to extend their good run and inch ahead in the Hero OOM race.





Local girls Preetinder Kaur and Saaniya Sharma along with Delhi’s Vani Kapoor will look to put up a strong challenge to the inform Smriti and Neha. The other top Indian pro Sharmila Nicollet who won the third leg of the tournament has pulled out of the this event due to injury.





This is the fifth leg of the 12 leg series of Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour 2013 and carries a total prize money of INR 500,000.