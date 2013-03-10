ONGC ‘A’ bag 33rd PSPB Inter-unit Golf Title

Digboi: ONGC ‘A’ team lifted the 33rd PSPB Inter-Unit Golf Tournament title beating a star-stuuded Oil India ‘A’ team in the final round that concluded at the Digboi Golf Links here on Saturday. The winning team which had a cumaltive score of 436 over two days, consisted of Viukram Rana, Karan Taunk, Pratap Atwal, Arjun Singh and Syed Saqib Ahmed.



The Oil India team which scored 445 comprised of Simarjeet Singh, Manav Das, HS Kang, Samarth Dwivedi and Udayan Mane. IOCL ‘A’ finished third at 452 with contributions from Gagan Verma Amandeep Bath, Trishul Chinnappa, Mridul Shyam and Rahul Ravi.



Oil India ‘B’ won the nett category with a cumalative score of 426. The winning combination included Ankur Chadha, Dr. D Duarah, SM Hussain, Arjun Sharma and PP Dutta. IOCL ‘A’ took the runner-up place.



Arjun Sharma of Oil India emerged as the best golfer with a total of 145 over 36 holes while Pratap Atwal took home the Best Gross over 18 holes with a first round score of 68. Arjun also took home the SN Bhatt Trophy (best nett score over 2 days) on a countback. Gautam Borah of ONGC won the Best Nett over 18 holes. CK Manchey of IOCL (AOD) won the Gohain Trophy (19-24 handicap category) while S Jeyakrishnan of HPCL won the PSPB President’s best score award.