Vani takes two-shot lead over Smriti & Neha

Kolkata: Vani Kapoor grabbed a handy two-shot lead on the opening day of the 2013 Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour on Tuesday at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club. Vani, who finished second on the Hero Order of Merit in 2012 has two birdies and five bogeys in her card of 75.



Vani had birdies on third and 16th and she had four bogeys on front nine itself, but steadied herself on the back nine.



Vani may well have been joined at the top by Neha Tripathi, but for a bogey-bogey finish. Neha ended with a 77, just as Smriti Mehra, topper on Order of Merit 2012. Smriti, a multiple winner in 2012, had two birdies and she also had three bogeys and two double bogeys.



Local pro Vandana Agarwal shot 79 and was fourth, while Ankita Tiwana was fifth with 80.



Shamila Nicollet, India’s lone star on the ladies European Tour is injured and had to miss the event.



The Rs. 4,000,000 event is the first in the series of 12 this season.