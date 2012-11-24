Vinod Kumar takes lead on 2nd day at TATA Open

Jamshedpur: Delhi’s Vinod Kumar produced a four-under-67 at the Golmuri Golf Course on Friday to take the honours in round two of the 11th TATA Open. Vinod now has a tournament total of eight-under-135. Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow and Sri Lankan Mithun Perera are in joint second place at six-under-137.



On Thursday one half of the field had played its 18 holes at the par 72 Beldih Golf Course while the golfers in the other half had completed their rounds at the par 70 Golmuri Golf Course. On Friday both halves of the field switched venues (those who played at Beldih on day one, played 18 holes at Golmuri on day two and vice-versa).



The cut was declared at two-over-145. Fifty-six professionals and one amateur made the cut.



Defending champion Vinod Kumar (68-67), who also won on the PGTI last week, didn’t get off to a great start in round two as he missed a one-foot birdie putt on the second hole. Vinod’s tee shot on the par-4 fourth ended up in the greenside bunker from where he made an up and down for birdie. He followed that up with a 15 feet birdie putt on the seventh.



The 32-year-old Vinod, currently placed 11th on the Rolex Rankings, was a little unfortunate on the ninth as his chip for eagle from the edge of the green lipped out. He salvaged a birdie on that hole. Kumar landed it within four feet for birdies on the 10th and 13th as well. His lone bogey of the day came on the 17th where he missed a chip-putt.



Vinod said, “The win last week has really lifted my spirits and there is a lot more self-belief in me now. I was in very good hitting form today. The only disappointment in round two was missing some short putts. I’m equally comfortable at both the courses here (Beldih & Golmuri) and have adapted well on both. I’m confident of repeating last year’s performance.”



Om Prakash Chouhan (69-68) of Mhow posted a three-under-68 at Golmuri in round two to take his total to six-under-137. Chouhan made seven birdies against four bogeys. He made four consecutive birdies from the 11th to the 14th.



Mithun Perera (65-72) of Sri Lanka fired an even-par-72 at Beldih to join Chouhan in tied second place. Mithun’s round was punctuated by four birdies and four bogeys.



The Delhi trio of Shamim Khan, Rashid Khan and Anirudh Goyal were joined by Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha, Amardip Sinh Malik of Meerut, R Murthy of Bangalore and Bangladesh’s Md Zamal Hossain Mollah in joint fourth place at four-under-139.



R Murthy’s three-under-69 was the best score at Beldih on Friday.



Mukesh Kumar of Mhow shot the day’s best score, a seven-under-64, at Golmuri. Mukesh’s bogey-free round placed him tied 11th at three-under-140.



Round one leader Anura Rohana of Sri Lanka returned a six-over-78 at Beldih in round two to slip down to tied 11th place.



Karan Taunk of Jamshedpur was the lone amateur to make the cut. His two-day total of two-over-145 placed him tied 44th.



By Indian Sports News Network