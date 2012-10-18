Usha Punjab junior golf: Yashas takes lead

Chandigarh: Yashas Chandra played a steady even par round of 72 to stay ahead in the Usha Punjab Junior golf and he was still one shot ahead of Category B player, Piyush Sangwan (72) at the end of the third day at the Shivalik Chandimandhir Course near Chandigarh on Thursday.



Yashas, who has been in lead from the first day had two birdies, one on each side of the turn and two bogeys, both on front nine in his round. Yashas of Mysore had eight pars and one birdie on his consistent back nine.



S Sidhartha added a 73 and was in second place in Category A at 222, three behind Yashas. Feroze Singh Garewal (72) was in third place at 224.



In Category B, Piyush held a huge 11-shot lead over Tanvir Kahlon (74). Sangwan, second overall, and leader in Category B, had a total of 220, while Kahlon was at 231. Ritwik Jain (76) was third.



It was tough scoring as no player managed sub-par rounds.



By Indian Sports News Network