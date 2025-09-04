Minerva, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh shine on opening day of Subroto Cup U-15 in Bengaluru

New Delhi: The 64th edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament kicked off its Sub Junior Boys (U-15) category in Bengaluru today, with a mix of thrilling contests and hard-fought draws marking the opening day.

Minerva Public School edges Haryana

The curtain-raiser saw Minerva Public School (CISCE) script a comeback win against Indira Modern High School (Haryana), prevailing 2-1. Haryana drew first blood in the opening minute through Rahul, but Minerva responded with Gurtej Veer’s 32nd-minute strike. Kipgen sealed the victory deep into stoppage time (50+2’), handing Minerva a strong start.

Jharkhand dominates IPSC

Shri Leelanand Secondary School (Jharkhand) overwhelmed Tashi Namgyal Academy (IPSC) 5-1 in a one-sided affair. Suraj broke the deadlock in the 20th minute before Abhi netted twice in quick succession (33’, 35’). Ritesh (36’) and Ishant (48’) piled on the misery for IPSC, who managed only a consolation through S Chettri in the 38th minute.

Madhya Pradesh outclass Chandigarh

River Side Natural School (Madhya Pradesh) defeated Govt Model Senior Secondary School (Chandigarh) 3-1. Vineet (20’) and Lokesh (22’, 50’) starred for Madhya Pradesh, while Jayaraj pulled one back for Chandigarh in the 47th minute.

Nagaland and Gujarat held to draws

SFS Higher Secondary School (Nagaland) and JNV Pakur-1 (NVS) battled to a goalless draw, with both sides unable to capitalise on their chances. Similarly, Anand Niketan School (Gujarat) and Vidyachal International School (Bihar) also settled for a 0-0 stalemate.

The Sub Junior Boys (U-15) fixtures will continue in the coming days, with teams from across India vying for top honours in the prestigious Subroto Cup — a platform that has consistently nurtured the next generation of Indian football talent.