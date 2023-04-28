Kickstart FC go down to Eastern Sporting Union in their opening match of IWL

Ahmedabad: Kickstart FC fell short at their opening match in the Indian Women’s league as they suffered a narrow defeat to Eastern Sporting Union on Thursday. A 27th-minute goal from Mandakini Devi was enough for the Ronibala Chanu-coached Eastern Sporting Union to overcome Kickstart FC.

Kickstart FC coming into the IWL campaign after a dominant performance in the Karnataka Women’s League fielded a strong XI captained by Indian international Dalima Chhibber. Meanwhile, Eastern Sporting Union from Manipur was captained by the vastly experienced Irom Prameshwwori Devi.

Eastern Sporting Union took the lead in the 27th minute through Mandakini Devi. Kickstart FC strived to clear the deficit all through the match but the resolute defense of Eastern Sporting Union stayed its course and saw out the match.

Kickstart FC will take on Odisha FC in their next encounter on 30th April, 8 AM.