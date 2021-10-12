We have tried to improve on all aspects, says Thomas Dennerby

AIFF Media Team

NEW DELHI: As the Indian women’s team put up a five-star performance against Bahrain in a Friendly match on Sunday (October 10, 2021), Head Coach Thomas Dennerby mentioned the team has made “great progress” in the last two months that they have all stayed, and trained together.

“We have tried to improve on all aspects. Right from their diet, their fitness regimes, and everything that comes with it. There has been a marked improvement in fitness level, which means that they are mentally strong on the pitch as well,” he averred. “This helps them make better decisions at crucial points in the game. If you are tired, you make bad decisions. A good fitness level helps you to keep your brain sharper,” he added.

“We have made huge progress during this tour. We have conceded very few chances, and it is a positive that we have a strong defensive structure,” the coach stated. “The team has also been performing well at the attacking end of the pitch. We have scored four goals against the UAE, and five against Bahrain,” he added.

“However, we were disappointed not to score against Tunisia, and it shows that we need to improve our efficiency in front of goal. We also need to have a much better presentation in crucial phases of the game.”

Dennerby has an experience of over 30 years in coaching several National squads with much success. He had guided Sweden's women's national team to a 3rd-place finish in the FIFA World Cup in 2011, and a quarter-final spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

He also served as the head coach of the Nigerian women's national team wherein he coached the Super Falcons to the 2019 FIFA women's World Cup. He also helped the Nigerian women to win the AWCON Award 2018, and was awarded the 2018 Coach of the Year in Nigeria.

“The attitude of the girls has been brilliant. The girls understand they are good footballers. This helps them build their self-confidence. They want to work hard in whatever they do -- be it in the gym, on the field, or anywhere else.”

The Indian women next face Chinese Taipei on October 13.