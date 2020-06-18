Chennaiyin FC Foundation contributes N95 masks for Chennai corporation workers

Chennai: The Chennaiyin FC (CFC) Foundation contributed a batch of N95 masks to the Greater Chennai Corporation here today, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. It is the CFC Foundation's endeavour to assist the authorities in their continued efforts to contain the spread of the virus, with this being a small contribution in that regard.



Representatives from the CFC Foundation met with officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation and handed over the masks, that will further be put to use by sanitation workers and other officials employed with the Corporation in their daily monitoring rounds among other essential activities.

"At CFC Foundation, the endeavour will always be to help the city and its people at large. And as part of the community, this is the least we can do during these unprecedented times. We hope this small contribution is just the beginning of us doing our bit in giving back and improving the lives of those in need in the spirited city of Chennai," said Vita Dani, co-owner of Chennaiyin FC on behalf of the CFC Foundation.



On Monday, June 15, the Tamil Nadu state government announced that a stricter lockdown will be in place from June 19 to June 30 in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts in light of the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases. The CFC management would like to urge everyone to adhere to the government order and not step out of their homes unless absolutely necessary.