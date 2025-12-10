Pandya’s fearless return powers India to a towering 101-run win in Cuttack

Cuttack: Hardik Pandya walked back into international cricket as if he had never been away, driving India to a statement victory over South Africa in the opening T20I at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on Tuesday. On a surface with enough spice to test technique and temperament, Pandya’s mantra was simple: back his shots, trust his timing, and put India first. The result was a blistering 59* off 29 balls and a wicket with his very first delivery — the kind of all-round performance that instantly recalibrated the contest and reaffirmed his value to the national setup.

India’s 175/6 looked competitive rather than imposing at the halfway stage, but once the bowlers found their rhythm, it proved far beyond South Africa’s reach. The visitors folded for just 74, crumbling under relentless pressure as India wrapped up a 101-run win.

Pandya changes the tempo

Returning from an injury that had kept him out for more than two months, Pandya justified his call in emphatic fashion. His unbeaten 59, decorated with six fours and four sixes, was a calculated assault rather than blind aggression. He spoke later about being “gutsy” and “timing the ball, not breaking it,” a reflection of how he read the surface and the bowlers.

His approach also carried a milestone: he became only the fourth Indian to reach 100 T20I sixes, joining Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli.

More than the numbers, it was the intent that defined the innings. India had been rocked early — Abhishek Sharma fell after the powerplay, Tilak Varma’s 26 off 32 was steady without being fluid, and Suryakumar Yadav’s struggle continued with a 12-run stay. Shubman Gill’s early exit added to the pressure. At 48 for 3, India needed clarity and composure. Pandya delivered both.

Tilak provided support, but once the all-rounder shifted gears, India’s innings transformed. From overs seven to fifteen, India collected over 90 runs, and a late surge added 44 more. What initially looked like a scramble towards 160 became a confident march to 175.

Bowlers seal the rout

If Pandya lit up the first half, the bowlers ensured the script had no twists. Arshdeep Singh, India’s leading T20I wicket-taker, set the tone with early strikes — Quinton de Kock and Dewald Brevis removed before South Africa could settle. Varun Chakaravarthy then trapped Aiden Markram, tightening the noose further.

Pandya, refreshed after his batting effort, dismissed a batter with his first ball, continuing his dream comeback. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel chipped in with two wickets apiece as South Africa collapsed without partnerships or resistance.

The Proteas captain admitted the batting “went downhill,” and although he felt 175 was gettable on a sticky track with tennis-ball bounce, his lineup never got close.

Lungi Ngidi’s three wickets earlier in the match had given South Africa hope, but the chase unravelled almost immediately. Once India smelled blood, they were ruthless.

Leaders react: clarity, control and collective execution

Suryakumar Yadav praised his side’s resilience: recovering from 48 for 3 to 175, managing roles sensibly, and staying fearless with the bat. He highlighted the decision to protect Pandya’s bowling workload, using Arshdeep and Bumrah in the powerplay before unleashing the returning all-rounder later.

Pandya, named Player of the Match, spoke at length about his mindset — prioritising the team, adapting to conditions, and making calculated choices, particularly when targeting Keshav Maharaj. His reflections on fitness also stood out; months of recovery and 50 days at the NCA away from loved ones had led to a moment of deep satisfaction.

Arshdeep kept his explanation simple: hit the seam, trust the wicket, stay disciplined. His welcome message to Bumrah on joining the “100-wicket club” summed up the lightness in the Indian camp.

India’s emphatic victory was built on clarity of roles, tactical discipline and a fearless middle-overs rebuild led by Pandya. For a player returning from injury, this was not just a comeback — it was a statement that he remains one of India’s most influential match-winners.