KL Rahul admits dew made life difficult as Aiden Markram’s stunning hundred seals record chase in Raipur

Raipur: South Africa produced a statement performance under lights in Raipur, chasing down India’s imposing 358 with four wickets to spare and levelling the series 1-1. While India walked off frustrated, KL Rahul summed it up bluntly: “Toss plays a big role, so I’m kicking myself.” It was a candid admission on a night where dew overpowered tactics, bowlers, and even a mountain of runs.

Earlier in the day, India put up a batting masterclass. Virat Kohli made yet another century in that trademark, clinical style of his. Ruturaj Gaikwad matched him stroke for stroke, raising a fine hundred of his own and accelerating smartly after reaching his fifty. Rahul, shuffled to No. 5, kept the momentum flowing with a brisk 66 as India closed at 358/5. It looked more than competitive in the first half of the game.

But once the lights came on, the script flipped.

South Africa’s chase was powered by Aiden Markram, who stitched together an authoritative century. He walked away with the Player of the Match award and an honest breakdown of his mindset: the Proteas expected swing early, expected trouble, and backed themselves to get through it. “We had to get in first, then find rhythm, then increase pressure,” he said. Markram revealed that he and Temba Bavuma planned to take their chances upfront, and if one fell, the next man would rebuild. It was controlled aggression with a clear playbook.

Matthew Breetzke (68) kept the chase stable and composed, continuing his good form from the previous match. Dewald Brevis added a useful 54, showing flair and maturity in equal measure. The Proteas’ batting depth was visible throughout, with every player leaning into their role and playing with freedom—the style the squad has promised to commit to.

Temba Bavuma, thrilled with the result, stressed that this wasn’t just a chase—it was a message. Calling it an unbelievable game, he underlined how hard it is to beat India even after a 350-plus score. Bavuma was full of praise for Markram and young Breetzke, and also applauded Bosch’s calm finish under pressure. He acknowledged injuries to Tony de Zorzi and Nandre Burger but assured that the bench is ready to step up.

For India, the story of the night was the dew—and the missed toss. Rahul didn’t hide from the reality: “It’s not really a tough one to swallow given how much dew there is… it’s difficult to bowl in the second innings.” He appreciated the batting effort but pointed out that India still need those extra 20–25 cushion runs when conditions get wet and unforgiving.

Rahul also explained the call behind him batting at No. 5, saying the Kohli–Gaikwad stand set a tempo that needed continuation, and with confidence high after his fifty in the previous match, he opted to walk in earlier.

Despite the loss, India weren’t outplayed—they were out-conditioned. South Africa, meanwhile, showed composure, clarity, and confidence as the series heads into the decider.

Saturday now promises a high-stakes finish, with both sides armed with form, firepower, and unfinished business.