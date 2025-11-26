 

India set for blockbuster start as ICC Unveils T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

Surya SamsonMumbai: Cricket fans across the globe finally have clarity on what promises to be one of the biggest sporting events of 2026, as the ICC on Friday unveiled the full schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. With India and Sri Lanka co-hosting the tournament, the announcement instantly set the cricket world buzzing.

India will kick off their title defence on 7 February with a high-voltage night clash against the United States at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. The opening day will also feature two former champions — Pakistan taking the field at Colombo’s historic Sinhalese Sports Club and the West Indies locking horns at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

The final has been assigned to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 8 March — a fitting venue given its status as the world’s largest cricket stadium. Eight venues in total will be in play across both host nations, including Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kandy and Colombo’s two major grounds.

The schedule was revealed at a sparkling ceremony in Mumbai, presided over by ICC Chairman Jay Shah. Sharing the stage were Rohit Sharma, newly named ICC Brand Ambassador and India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain, current India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav, and India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

The tournament format mirrors the successful 2024 structure. Twenty teams will compete, split into four groups of five. The top two from each group will move into the Super Eights, based on pre-set seedings.

Group Line-up:

Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

Sri Lanka will host all Group B matches, and Pakistan will play their entire group stage in Sri Lanka. The venue for the knockout stages could shift based on Pakistan’s progress. If they reach the semis, Kolkata’s Semi-Final 1 will move to Colombo. If they reach the final, the match will relocate from Ahmedabad to Colombo. Any India–Pakistan semi-final will also be staged in Colombo.

Jay Shah called the tournament a “global spectacle” and highlighted the unmatched passion for cricket in the region. ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta emphasised that this edition will mark a “new era of global marquee cricket events”, especially with 20 teams from five continents competing.

Rohit Sharma reflected on his journey across two T20 World Cup wins, recalling moments such as Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning catch in Barbados, Virat Kohli’s famous knock in Melbourne, and Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in Durban. He said he was “proud to return in a new role” as the tournament’s Brand Ambassador.

India and Sri Lanka will be hosting the event for the second time, after staging the editions in 2012 and 2016. With multiple past champions in the mix and a packed schedule, the 2026 tournament is already shaping up to be a blockbuster.

*Seedings for Super Eights (any other team qualifying from a group instead of a pre-seeded team will take its place in the Super Eights)

X1

IND

Y1

ENG

X2

AUS

Y2

NZ

X3

WI

Y3

PAK

X4

SA

Y4

SL

Complete schedule of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Date

Time

Team 1

Team 2

Venue

07 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

PAK

NED

SSC, Colombo

07 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

WI

BAN

Kolkata

07 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

IND

USA

Mumbai

08 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

NZ

AFG

Chennai

08 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

ENG

NEP

Mumbai

08 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

SL

IRE

Premadasa, Colombo

09 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

BAN

ITA

Kolkata

09 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

ZIM

OMA

SSC, Colombo

09 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

SA

CAN

Ahmedabad

10 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

NED

NAM

Delhi

10 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

NZ

UAE

Chennai

10 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

PAK

USA

SSC, Colombo

11 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

SA

AFG

Ahmedabad

11 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

AUS

IRE

Premadasa, Colombo

11 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

ENG

WI

Mumbai

12 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

SL

OMA

Kandy

12 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

NEP

ITA

Mumbai

12 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

IND

NAM

Delhi

13 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

AUS

ZIM

Premadasa, Colombo

13 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

CAN

UAE

Delhi

13 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

USA

NED

Chennai

14 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

IRE

OMA

SSC, Colombo

14 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

ENG

BAN

Kolkata

14 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

NZ

SA

Ahmedabad

15 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

WI

NEP

Mumbai

15 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

USA

NAM

Chennai

15 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

IND

PAK

Premadasa, Colombo

16 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

AFG

UAE

Delhi

16 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

ENG

ITA

Kolkata

16 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

AUS

SL

Kandy

17 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

NZ

CAN

Chennai

17 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

IRE

ZIM

Kandy

17 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

BAN

NEP

Mumbai

18 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

SA

UAE

Delhi

18 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

PAK

NAM

SSC, Colombo

18 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

IND

NED

Ahmedabad

19 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

WI

ITA

Kolkata

19 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

SL

ZIM

Premadasa, Colombo

19 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

AFG

CAN

Chennai

20 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

      

20 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

      

20 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

AUS

OMA

Kandy

21 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

      

21 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

      

21 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

Y2

Y3

Premadasa, Colombo

22 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

      

22 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

Y1

Y4

Kandy

22 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

X1

X4

Ahmedabad

23 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

      

23 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

      

23 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

X2

X3

Mumbai

24 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

      

24 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

      

24 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

Y1

Y3

Kandy

25 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

      

25 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

      

25 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

Y2

Y4

Premadasa, Colombo

26 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

      

26 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

X3

X4

Ahmedabad

26 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

X1

X2

Chennai

27 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

      

27 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

      

27 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

Y1

Y2

Premadasa, Colombo

28 Feb 2026

11:00 AM

      

28 Feb 2026

3:00 PM

      

28 Feb 2026

7:00 PM

Y3

Y4

Kandy

01 Mar 2026

11:00 AM

      

01 Mar 2026

3:00 PM

X2

X4

Delhi

01 Mar 2026

7:00 PM

X1

X3

Kolkata

02 Mar 2026

3:00 PM

      

02 Mar 2026

7:00 PM

      

03 Mar 2026

3:00 PM

      

03 Mar 2026

7:00 PM

      

04 Mar 2026

7:00 PM

SF1

KO

Kolkata

04 Mar 2026

7:00 PM

SF1

KO

Premadasa, Colombo

05 Mar 2026

3:00 PM

      

05 Mar 2026

7:00 PM

SF2

KO

Mumbai

06 Mar 2026

3:00 PM

      

06 Mar 2026

7:00 PM

      

07 Mar 2026

3:00 PM

      

07 Mar 2026

7:00 PM

      

08 Mar 2026

7:00 PM

FINAL

KO

Premadasa, Colombo

08 Mar 2026

7:00 PM

FINAL

KO

Ahmedabad
 

 

