Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement: End of an Era in Indian Test cricket

New Delhi: One of India’s most dependable Test specialists, Cheteshwar Pujara, has retired from all forms of cricket, drawing the curtain on a career defined by grit, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the longest format of the game.

Often hailed as the backbone of India’s batting in testing conditions, Pujara carried forward the legacy of resilience once associated with Rahul Dravid, earning respect worldwide for his ability to blunt the fiercest bowling attacks and anchor famous Indian victories.

In his farewell message, Pujara wrote: “Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field – it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!”

Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of… pic.twitter.com/p8yOd5tFyT — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 24, 2025

A Distinguished Career

Debuting in 2010 against Australia, Pujara went on to play 103 Tests, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties. Known for his classical technique and unyielding concentration, he became India’s answer to the toughest challenges in world cricket.

Whether it was his double hundreds at home — 204 against Australia in Hyderabad and 202 against Australia in Ranchi — or his defiance overseas, Pujara’s bat always stood tall when India needed it most.

His magnum opus came during the 2018–19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he amassed 521 runs, absorbing over 1,200 deliveries to power India to their first-ever series win on Australian soil. Two years later, his bruising, valiant 56 at Brisbane set up India’s famous triumph at the Gabba.

BCCI’s Tribute

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hailed Pujara’s monumental contribution.

In a statement, Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, said:

“Cheteshwar Pujara’s career is a shining example of perseverance and selflessness. He personified the spirit of Test cricket. His ability to grind opposition attacks and his immense powers of concentration made him the bulwark of India’s batting. We thank him for everything he has given to the game and to the country.”

The Legacy of a Fighter

Pujara’s name will forever be synonymous with grit and unflinching resolve. His presence at the crease offered India assurance in moments of crisis, and his selfless approach kept alive the romance of traditional Test cricket in an era dominated by instant gratification.

As Indian cricket moves into a new phase, Pujara leaves behind not just statistics, but a legacy built on discipline, patience, and courage — qualities that future generations will look up to.