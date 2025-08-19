India announce squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and ODI series against Australia

New Delhi: India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the three-match ODI series against Australia has been announced by the Women’s Selection Committee. The announcement was followed by a press conference in the capital.

ODI Squad vs Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain. The squad includes Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), and Sneh Rana.

Standby players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra.

World Cup Squad

For the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, the selectors retained the core team while bringing in Amanjot Kaur in place of Sayali Satghare. The squad features Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), and Sneh Rana.

Standby players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry (wk), Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

India A Squad for World Cup Warm-Ups

The selectors also named the India A squad to play warm-up matches ahead of the tournament. Minnu Mani will captain the side, with key names including Dhara Gujjar, Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry (WK), Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanushree Sarkar, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, and Raghvi Bist.

The announcement underscores India’s intent to blend experience with emerging talent as the team prepares for back-to-back high-profile contests.