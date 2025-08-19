Shubman Gill named vice-captain as India announce squad for ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

New Delhi: India’s Test captain Shubman Gill has been appointed vice-captain of the national team for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, as the Senior Men’s Selection Committee unveiled the 15-member squad on Tuesday. The tournament will be staged in Dubai and Abu Dhabi later this month.

Leading the side will be Surya Kumar Yadav, who expressed confidence in the blend of youth and experience chosen for the continental event.

“It’s a proud moment to lead India in such a prestigious tournament. We have a dynamic squad where experienced match-winners are complemented by fearless youngsters. The energy in this group excites me,” Surya Kumar Yadav said during the announcement.

Gill’s elevation to vice-captaincy is seen as a strategic step by the selectors to groom him for future leadership roles.

“Shubman has shown remarkable maturity at a young age. His consistency and temperament make him a natural leader, and I look forward to working closely with him,” Surya added.

With Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack and Kuldeep Yadav spearheading the spin department, the squad reflects India’s intent to dominate across conditions. Emerging talents like Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh further underline the selectors’ focus on fresh firepower.

The Asia Cup will act as a critical test ahead of the packed international calendar, including the 2026 T20 World Cup preparations.

India’s Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby Players

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel