Teen Star Mhatre to Lead India U-19 Charge in England Tour, Suryavanshi too earns a place

Mumbai: Seventeen-year-old Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre has been named captain of India’s Under-19 team for the upcoming tour of England, with Bihar’s 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi also earning a place. Both youngsters lit up IPL 2025—Mhatre scored 206 runs for Chennai Super Kings, including a blistering 94 off 48 balls, while Suryavanshi hit 252 runs for Rajasthan Royals, featuring a stunning 35-ball century. He also struck a 58-ball hundred against Australia in a youth Test.

The Junior Cricket Committee, on Thursday, picked India’s U19 for the upcoming tour of England, scheduled from June 24 to July 23, 2025. The tour comprises a 50-over warm-up match, followed by a five-match Youth One-Day series and two Multi-Day matches against England U19.

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh

Standby Players: Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (WK).