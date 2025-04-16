IPL 2025: After narrow loss against MI, DC eye comeback against RR

New Delhi: After suffering their first loss of IPL 2025 in their previous outing, the JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back and continue their good run of form when they take on Rajasthan Royals in their next match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals suffered a narrow defeat of 12 runs in their last match against Mumbai Indians. Reflecting on the same, Mohit Sharma during the pre-match presser said, "If we go back to the last match, we were almost through, but unfortunately the mid-order collapsed and that's why we lost the match. But yes, I feel that this is such a big tournament, you are bound to lose games. And when you lose a match in this scenario, that defeat brings you together and help you introspect on how can you do well as a unit. So I feel the loss came at the right time, as it would help us reflect on our game."

Speaking about Kuldeep Yadav's impact in Delhi Capitals' bowling unit, Sharma said, "It is a very good thing even after the IPL. For Delhi, yes, 100%. He is very good for the team. How KD has bowled, despite having small grounds and dew, is incredible. Also, the way Axar is using him as a captain, he is being used whenever we feel we are under pressure, whenever we need a breakthrough, when the partnership is being built, or how to use his overs effectively."

When asked about Axar Patel's captaincy, Sharma said, "The atmosphere is very good. Axar and I have played a lot of cricket together, and I know him personally. So, after becoming the captain, nothing has changed. He is someone who keeps the atmosphere light. It doesn't matter whether the result comes in your favour or not, it's a story of later. It's not like he is doing anything special."

After losing the last game, he said whatever has happened, has happened. Whatever will happen in the future will happen. But we will do what's in our control. As far as Axar's captaincy is concerned, then yes, it is very simple. He keeps a lot of things aligned. He doesn't complicate at all," he added.

Commenting on the ball change rule in the second innings, Sharma said, "It is 100% helpful as a bowler. I can say that it has an effect. The hard ball creates a little difference. Assume that I bowl the 14th or 15th over and the ball has changed. So I will always prefer to hit the yorker better because the ball is dry and it won't slip. So I think it makes a difference."

Rajasthan Royals have won two and lost four of their six matches so far, while Delhi Capitals have won four and lost one of their five matches. They will face Rajasthan Royals in their sixth match of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.