It's about showing the positive but correct intent: Venkatesh Iyer breaks down KKR's dominant win over SRH

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer provided valuable insights into his team's comprehensive 80-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the TATA IPL 2025 on Thursday, emphasising the importance of reading match situations and adapting accordingly.

Iyer, who smashed a brilliant 60 off just 29 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes, played a crucial role in taking KKR to a formidable total of 200 after a cautious start at the Eden Gardens in a replay of the previous edition's final.

"A basic but very important meaning of aggression is to show positive but correct intent when we play cricket," Iyer explained when asked about KKR's batting approach. "If we are 50 for six and I still go and tonk everything, that's positive but not correct. If we are to call ourselves smart cricketers, it's very important to read any situation and then react accordingly."

The stylish left-hander clarified that KKR's definition of aggression isn't about mindlessly hitting every ball for boundaries. "Aggression does not mean hitting every ball for a maximum. It's about how you understand the conditions and can maximise the conditions in your favour," he elaborated.

Iyer credited his teammates -- especially skipper Ajinkya Rahane and young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi -- for providing valuable inputs during the strategic timeout that helped him assess the pitch conditions better. Stitching a crucial partnership of 81 in 51 balls, Rahane scored 38 runs, while Raghuvanshi hit 50.

"The main communication was by Ajinkya and Angkrish. The messages they sent during the time-out made us understand that it's not an easy pitch to just go out there and hit. You have to take your time," he said.

KKR's batting strategy relied on Iyer and Rinku Singh laying a foundation before accelerating in the death overs, knowing they had destructive batters like Andre Russell waiting in the dugout. "I have that luxury because we have Rinku, Ramandeep (Singh), and (Andre) Russell in the back end. Even if I take a few balls, I know that I can cover it to an extent. We still have our engine room who can demolish any bowling attack," Iyer added.

When discussing SRH's ultra-aggressive batting approach that faltered against KKR's bowling attack led by Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy (who took three wickets each), Iyer mentioned, "We're not comfortable with any score when it comes to SRH. A team which is ultra-aggressive always carries the risk of losing wickets, and that's what we wanted to exploit."

Iyer also expressed appreciation for facing star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who recently returned to cricketing action after a long layoff due to injury. "The cricket fan in me is very happy to see Shami Bhai back and running in full flow. It was extremely challenging to play him in the Ranji trophy as well, but here in T20, the bowler also has a mindset that if they err, they can get hit for a boundary," he concluded.