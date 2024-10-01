10 Teams, One Trophy: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 promises fireworks

The time for talking is nearly over and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is almost upon us.

150 of the globe’s most exciting players have gathered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ninth edition of a tournament that continues to grow in reach and impact.

The ten teams will play 23 matches to decide which team will be crowned world champions, with Bangladesh and debutants Scotland contesting the opening game on 3 October.

The players will do battle across two of the world’s leading cricket venues: Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Stadium, which will test the array of talent in contrasting and intriguing ways.

“The two venues can be quite different,” shares England all-rounder Freya Kemp.

“They are relatively similar but there are some subtle differences. It will be a case of who assesses the conditions quickest and adapts the best.”

Australia have refined the art of adapting over the years and come to the Middle East with designs on winning a landmark fourth successive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

They have twice won three in a row and fell short of making it four in 2016, when West Indies pulled off an eight-wicket win at Eden Gardens to capture their first title.

Australia have a new captain in Alyssa Healy but the same ruthless mentality, with Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield adding pep to their established core of big names.

The world-beating squad know that they will have to work harder than ever before to make history.

“There are no real expectations on our group this time around,” says Healy. “But I expect it to be a really tough tournament. All 10 teams have a shot to win it.”

Australia’s Group A clash with India in Sharjah on 13 October is one date to have circled in your diary.

The two teams that contested the 2020 final at the MCG meet again and India may subject the defending champions to a trial by spin, with tweakers Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav both particularly effective in the shortest form of the game.

The opening game in Group A is a cracker, too, with Sri Lanka facing Pakistan in a re-run of the recent Asia Cup semi-final won by the former. World No.3 side New Zealand complete a fearsome pool.

In Group B, South Africa will hope to be one of the closest challengers. They have global-event momentum on their side having reached a maiden final on home soil two years ago and captaincy appears to have brought the best out of Laura Wolvaardt.

“Reaching our first-ever World Cup final in 2023 was a big landmark moment for us,” said Wolvaardt. “It was a big ‘breaking the barriers and pushing the boundaries’ moment for the team. Now we'd like to go that one step further and lift the trophy.”

You won’t want to miss South Africa’s Group B clash with England on 7 October, as Jon Lewis’ side continue to espouse an attacking style in their bid to capture major silverware.

Also in Group B are original hosts Bangladesh, who can call on no fewer than five spinners to exploit conditions, West Indies and first-timers Scotland.

Only the top two teams in the stacked, five-strong groups will make the semi-finals on 17 and 18 October in Dubai and Sharjah.

The world will be watching on 20 October when two teams converge on Dubai for what promises to be an unmissable final. Let the games begin.