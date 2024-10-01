Jemimah Rodrigues gets candid ahead of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' star batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who is set to feature for India in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, engaged in a candid conversation on the latest episode of the DC podcast. The India batter discussed the team environment at Delhi Capitals, the effect of Women’s Premier League on domestic cricket, and also shared insights on how her father continues to give feedback after every game, among wide range of topics in the episode.

‘DC is like a family’

Jemimah said, “It's more than a team. It's a family and everyone feels that. Everyone is valued and loved in the franchise. For me, that is the biggest thing I would love to have in the team. The bond that we have is our biggest strength here in the DC family and it's very evident. A lot of hard work has gone in doing that and it is more to do with our support staff to make this environment such a non-judgmental environment if I can put it that way. You just feel like you can be yourself and you know people love you for.”

‘The WPL effect on domestic level’

“We all hang out together and one of the conversations that popped up 2-3 times is that the domestic level has really gone up in women's cricket after the last WPL. You can see in our domestic level last year is that there have been lots of hundreds, runs, wickets and I say that has happened after the WPL. The level of women's cricket has grown after the WPL. If we continue playing this kind of tournament, it's going to be very beneficial for women's cricket,” she highlighted.

‘Her father still shapes her game’

"I get feedback from my father after every game. He knows my game inside out and he also knows how I feel what I think because he's seen me and up close and personal. One thing I know about him is that he'll not say things just for the sake of saying things. It's very raw and he is very honest and that's what I like. Before any match, I call him and we pray together. Even before practice sessions, he'll call me, and he'll ask me to practice certain things that might help me in the match," she revealed.

The 24-year-old cricketer will be seen in action with the Indian team at the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup starting from October 3 in UAE.