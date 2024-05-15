There are many positives, reflects Assistant Coach Amre as DC end league stage with 19-run win over LSG

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals put up an all-around performance to beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs in their final league stage match of the IPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Abishek Porel's 58 off 33 balls and Tristan Stubbs' 57 off 25 balls powered the hosts to 208/4 in their 20 overs. Ishant Sharma then scalped 3 wickets for 34 runs to help the home side restrict the Lucknow Super Giants to 189/9, winning the match by 19 runs. With this, Delhi Capitals end their league stage with 14 points with seven wins and seven losses in 14 matches.

Addressing the post-match press conference, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre reflected on the team's campaign. He highlighted, "There are many positives. Jake is a good find, Stubbs is a good find and Porel is a find for us. Rasikh contributed well in the last four games. An Indian bowler contributing is something special."

"All our Indian bowlers did a good job. The way Khaleel, Ishant and Mukesh bowled, was very positive for us as a franchise. This year is special simply because we won many games at home and the support we got. Special thanks to the crowd," he added.

Speaking about Stubbs' contribution to the team's win, Amre said, "He is someone who can play well the spinners as well. That was the biggest plus we saw. He's hungry for success, composed, makes a routine for himself and is very focused. In so many matches he has got 20-22 balls fifty, even in today's game, in the 19th over he got us 20 runs that mattered in today's victory."

Amre also heaped praise on Ishant's match-winning contribution with the ball. He said, "Getting three wickets in the powerplay speaks volumes. He's the guy who has played 100 test matches, always loves to play and knows how to bowl on a Delhi wicket. I'm very happy for him, whatever the opportunity he got, he has done well for us."