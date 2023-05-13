We've shown a lot of character after our first five games, says assistant coach Pravin Amre

New Delhi: The Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Punjab Kings in their next TATA IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday. Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "We've shown a lot of character after our first five games. Defending a small total against Gujarat Titans at their home ground and the way we played against RCB gave us a lot of confidence. We know that we have the potential and we'll look to execute a strategy which will work for us in the next game."

When asked about the aspect the team needs to improve upon, Amre said, "We have lost a wicket in the first over in six matches this season. This has been a concern for us. And we are focussing on improving in that area. We have done well in the powerplay overs in a few games and we'll look to replicate those performances."

The Assistant Coach also heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batter Philip Salt, "Salt has made an immense contribution this season. He plays a fearless brand of cricket. He has adapted to Indian wickets well. He is the only DC batter to receive a Player of the Match Award this season."