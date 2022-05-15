 

Former Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Andrew SymondsTownsville: Former Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds died in a car crash on Saturday night. 46-year-old Symonds was the sole passenger in the crash just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland.

According to Cricket Australia, the police confirmed that 46-year-old Symonds was tragically killed in a single-car crash outside Townsville. "Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating," the police statement confirmed.

Symonds, lovingly known as 'Roy', made his Australia debut in 1998 against Pakistan and featured in 198 ODIs - scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries. He also scalped 133 wickets with his handy off-spin and medium pace. Symonds averaged 40.61 with the bat from 26 Tests for his country.

Symonds death comes barely two months after the death of Australian leg-spin great Shane Warne at age 52 after a suspected heart attack in Thailand. 

