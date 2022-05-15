Former Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Townsville: Former Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds died in a car crash on Saturday night. 46-year-old Symonds was the sole passenger in the crash just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland.

Vale Andrew Symonds.



We are shocked and saddened by the loss of the loveable Queenslander, who has tragically passed away at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/ZAn8lllskK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 15, 2022

According to Cricket Australia, the police confirmed that 46-year-old Symonds was tragically killed in a single-car crash outside Townsville. "Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating," the police statement confirmed.

We express our deepest sympathies to Andrew's family.



We are all hurting and will miss him greatly. His former teammates will remember his loyalty & recall the fun times with great fondness.



Full statement from QC Chair & former teammate Chris Simpson: https://t.co/nUjs6AsxXM pic.twitter.com/L68HQEO6Bk — Queensland Cricket (@qldcricket) May 15, 2022

Symonds, lovingly known as 'Roy', made his Australia debut in 1998 against Pakistan and featured in 198 ODIs - scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries. He also scalped 133 wickets with his handy off-spin and medium pace. Symonds averaged 40.61 with the bat from 26 Tests for his country.

Symonds death comes barely two months after the death of Australian leg-spin great Shane Warne at age 52 after a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. 💔😞 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news 💔🥲 pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

As we mourn the loss of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, we take a look back to his tremendous 143* against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup.#RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/oyoH7idzkb — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2022

Reactioons: