Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20I series against New Zealand; Kohli rested

Rohit Sharma ICC T20Mumbai: The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and made Rohit Sharma the captain. KL Rahul has been chosen as vice-captain for the three T20 internationals starting from November 17, 2021.

Virat Kohli has been given rest, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been dropped. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj return to India's T20 squad for series against New Zealand.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.

NEW ZEALAND TOUR OF INDIA I 2021-22

Day

Date

Match

Venue

Wednesday

17th Nov 2021

1st T20I

Jaipur

Friday

19th Nov 2021

2nd T20I

Ranchi

Sunday

21st Nov 2021

3rd T20I

Kolkata

 

The Committee also picked the India ‘A’ squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start from 23rd  November, 2021 in Bloemfontein. The team will play three four-day matches during the tour.

India ‘A’ squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

INDIA A TOUR OF SOUTH AFRICA I 2021-22

Day

Date

Match

Venue

Tue-Fri

23rd to 26th Nov 2021

1st Four-day Match

Bloemfontein

Mon-Thu

29th Nov to 2nd Dec 2021

2nd Four-day Match

Bloemfontein

Mon-Thu

6th to 9th Dec 2021

3rd Four-day Match

Bloemfontein

 

 

