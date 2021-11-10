Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20I series against New Zealand; Kohli rested

Mumbai: The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and made Rohit Sharma the captain. KL Rahul has been chosen as vice-captain for the three T20 internationals starting from November 17, 2021.
Virat Kohli has been given rest, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been dropped. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj return to India's T20 squad for series against New Zealand.
India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.
|
NEW ZEALAND TOUR OF INDIA I 2021-22
|
Day
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
Wednesday
|
17th Nov 2021
|
1st T20I
|
Jaipur
|
Friday
|
19th Nov 2021
|
2nd T20I
|
Ranchi
|
Sunday
|
21st Nov 2021
|
3rd T20I
|
Kolkata
The Committee also picked the India ‘A’ squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start from 23rd November, 2021 in Bloemfontein. The team will play three four-day matches during the tour.
India ‘A’ squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.
|
INDIA A TOUR OF SOUTH AFRICA I 2021-22
|
Day
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
Tue-Fri
|
23rd to 26th Nov 2021
|
1st Four-day Match
|
Bloemfontein
|
Mon-Thu
|
29th Nov to 2nd Dec 2021
|
2nd Four-day Match
|
Bloemfontein
|
Mon-Thu
|
6th to 9th Dec 2021
|
3rd Four-day Match
|
Bloemfontein