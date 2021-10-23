Huge possibility of India extending their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in this World Cup: Sourav Ganguly

Noida: Cricketing legends and experts both in India and Pakistan are of the opinion that India has a huge advantage over Pakistan in the iconic clash between the two teams on October 24, 2021 in the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE.

Commenting on India’s chances, during an interview for ABP News’ ‘Vishwa Vijeta Dubai Conclave 2021’, one of India’s iconic captains and the current BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly said, “Yes there is a huge possibility of 13-0 happening and India extending their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in this World Cup. All the players in this Indian team are genuine match winners and fingers crossed, this team can finally end our 10 years wait of winning a world cup.”

The conclave witnessed unanimity among top players of India and Pakistan that the Indian side will have a hugeadvantage in terms of talent, on-paper record, and its leadership.

Former India captain and 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev said, "As a bowler, I want (Jasprit) Bumrah to rule the tournament. I want him to step forward, take the responsibility of taking wickets and winning the tournament for India, become the player of the tournament. Bumrah has got the X factor and he will be decisive in the India Pakistan game."

Meanwhile, ex-skipper Mohammad Azharuddin said that India versus Pakistan has always been a big game. "There is much hype and anticipation that is built around the game. I would say India are clear favourites as they have just come out playing a competitive IPL in the same venues so they would have an edge over Pakistan."

Dinesh Karthik said that he would go with India as the firm favourites to win the game. "India is easily the more talented side and the players look like in the right frame of mindset going into the big match."

Meanwhile, former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan said that presence of MS Dhoni in the dressing room as mentor was a huge bonus for India. "When you have a player like MS Dhoni in the dressing room, as an opponent you always dread that. Even before in our games, Dhoni has been a big factor, he has the ability to calm the environment and in a high-pressure game that is a huge bonus. Dhoni has won many titles and as a mentor he will be a huge plus for India in the World Cup."

"From Pakistan point of view, I am hoping that 5-0 record in T20 world cup will become 5-1. India Pakistan is a high-pressure match and only those who are able to deliver in such scenarios go on to become legends of the game," he added.

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, meanwhile, said, "Virat Kohli is a legend, the way he keeps performing all the time, it is just amazing. India Pakistan match is always high-pressure and. Virat knows how to deliver under pressure."