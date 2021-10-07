To turn up and show the fight when we're not in contention was great to see: Kane Williamson

Abu Dhabi: Fantastic bowling from Sunrisers Hyderabad helped SRH beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four runs in their IPL encounter , here on Wednesday.

Terming the conditions to be challenging, SRH skipper, who was also Player of The Match, said, "It's been a really tough season but it was great to see these small improvements. The conditions are challenging and to see the fight and the heart in the second half was great to see. It was about trying to maximise the powerplay on this pitch. The ball held in the surface and you had to take a couple of steps back to go forward again. We got to a challenging total. We knew things wouldn't happen quickly with the ball today. It was nice to dismiss Maxwell. Dismissing him one way or another was the thing to be done. To close it out at the death, to turn up and show the fight when we're not in contention, was great to see."

In all praise for Malik, Williamson said, "Umran certainly is special. We've seen him in the nets for a couple of seasons. Special opportunity for him and it's not surprising to see him come and do well. Been a really valuable addition to the side. I try and keep it really simple with him but he's got a lot of mates in the team and they share the message and he takes the game on. It's been a challenging season and it's been some great opportunities for some youngsters. We've had a lot of last-over finishes and being on the right side of those is clearly helpful. But one thing tonight is it was satisfying for the group."

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said, "The intent should always be to get it done as soon as possible. We don't want to stretch things too deep. Dev (Devdutt Padikkal ) and Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) set things up but Maxi's run out was the key moment for us. With AB you're never out of the game, but it's also a case of keeping the guy in the flow on strike. Shahbaz I think played a crucial knock at the stage and pulled us back into the game. It's a game of small margins. Things could have gone anywhere and Sunrisers held their nerves to not allow us to get away."

"Chahal's bowling pretty well now. Looks like he's worked on his bowling with all the time off. Him bowling well is a good sign for the team. [Umran Malik] good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It's important to understand the progress of individuals from here, how to look after yourself. We've got to maximise the potential of our fast bowling stocks," he added.