ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: Ben Stokes replaces Holder as top-ranked all-rounder

BENSTOKESEngland star Ben Stokes has outdone West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the world’s top-ranked Test all-rounder while also attaining a career-best third position among batsmen in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, after a match-winning performance at Old Trafford.

Stokes, who trailed Holder by 54 rating points going into the second Test in Manchester, enjoys a lead of 38 points after his memorable knocks of 176 and 78 and a match haul of three wickets helped England win by 113 runs and level the three-match series 1-1.

Stokes ended Holder’s 18-month reign at the top, becoming the first from England at the summit since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006. His tall of 497 rating points is the highest by any Test all-rounder since Jacques Kallis aggregated 517 in April 2008.

Among batsmen, Stokes is joint-third with Marnus Labuschagne, only behind Steve Smith and Virat Kohli and with specialist batsmen like Kane Williamson and Babar Azam below him in the list. His captain Joe Root is ninth while opener Dom Sibley has advanced 29 places to a career-best 35th position after a sturdy first innings 120.

Stuart Broad, who was not picked for the opening Test, returned to the top 10 after claiming three wickets in each innings. He is now England’s top-ranked bowler, one slot ahead of James Anderson, who dropped to 11th after being rested for the match. Chris Woakes, who scalped five in the match to reach the 100-wicket mark, is in 21st position, his highest since late 2016.

For the West Indies, Shamarh Brooks has moved up 27 places to a career-best 45th position after scores of 68 and 62. He is now just four slots behind Holder, who remains the top-ranked West Indies batsman in 41st position despite slipping four places. Holder has also dropped a slot among bowlers to take third place, behind Pat Cummins and Neil Wagner. Roston Chase has gained two places in the bowlers’ list after a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

ICC World Test Championship: The win at Old Trafford has lifted England to third position in the ICC World Test Championship points table. They are now on 186 points, six more than New Zealand. India lead with 360 points while Australia are second at 296. The West Indies remain on 40 points.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series. More on the WTC is available here.

MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings (as of 21 July, after the second England-West Indies Test)

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank

(+/-)

Player                

Team     

Pts

Avge

Highest rating

   1

( - )

Steve Smith

 Aus

 911

 62.84

947 v SA at Durban 2018

   2

( - )

Virat Kohli

 India

 886

 53.62

937 v Eng at Southampton 2018

   3=

(+6)

Ben Stokes

 Eng

 827!

 38.58

827 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

    

( - )

M Labuschagne

 Aus

 827*!

 63.43

827 v NZ at Sydney 2020

   5

(-1)

K Williamson

 NZ

 812

 50.99

915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019

   6

(-1)

Babar Azam

 Pak

 800!

 45.12

800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020

   7

(-1)

David Warner

 Aus

 793

 48.94

880 v NZ at Perth 2015

   8

(-1)

C Pujara

 India

 766

 48.66

888 v SL at Nagpur 2017

   9

(-1)

Joe Root

 Eng

 738

 48.07

917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

  10

(-1)

Ajinkya Rahane

India

 726

 42.88

825 v NZ at Indore 2016

 

Other selected rankings

Rank   

(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest rating

 35

(+29)

Dom Sibley

Eng

 575*!

 44.33

575 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

 45

(+27)

S Brooks

WI

 536*!

 38.11

536 v Eng at Old Trafford 2020

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank   

(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest rating

   1

( - )

Pat Cummins

Aus

 904

21.82

914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019

   2

(+1)

Neil Wagner

NZ

 843

26.60

859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019

   3

(-1)

Jason Holder

WI

 834

26.22

862 v Eng at Southampton 2020

   4

( - )

Tim Southee

NZ

 812!

29.00

812 v India at Christchurch 2020

   5

( - )

Kagiso Rabada

SA

 802

22.95

902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018

   6

( - )

Mitchell Starc

Aus

 797

26.97

807 v NZ at Perth 2019

   7

( - )

Jasprit Bumrah

India

 779*

20.33

834 v WI at Jamaica 2019

   8

( - )

Trent Boult

NZ

 770

27.65

825 v Eng at Lord's 2015

   9

( - )

J Hazlewood

Aus

 769

26.20

864 v India at Bengaluru 2017

  10

(+4)

Stuart Broad

Eng

 768

28.38

880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

  

Other selected rankings

Rank   

(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest rating

  21=

(+3)

Chris Woakes

Eng

 620!

30.10

620 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

  31

(+2)

Roston Chase

WI

 495*!

41.56

495 v Eng at Old Trafford 2020

  38

(+2)

Sam Curran

Eng

 411*!

31.82

411 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

All-rounders (top five)

Rank

(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Highest rating

   1

(+1)

Ben Stokes

Eng

 497!

497 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

   2

(-1)

Jason Holder

WI

 459

485 v Eng at Southampton 2020

   3

( - )

R Jadeja

India

 397

438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

   4

( - )

Mitchell Starc

Aus

 298

346 v India at Pune 2017

   5

( - )

R Ashwin

India

 281

492 v Eng at Mohali 2016
