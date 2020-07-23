ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: Ben Stokes replaces Holder as top-ranked all-rounder

England star Ben Stokes has outdone West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the world’s top-ranked Test all-rounder while also attaining a career-best third position among batsmen in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, after a match-winning performance at Old Trafford.

Stokes, who trailed Holder by 54 rating points going into the second Test in Manchester, enjoys a lead of 38 points after his memorable knocks of 176 and 78 and a match haul of three wickets helped England win by 113 runs and level the three-match series 1-1.

Stokes ended Holder’s 18-month reign at the top, becoming the first from England at the summit since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006. His tall of 497 rating points is the highest by any Test all-rounder since Jacques Kallis aggregated 517 in April 2008.

Among batsmen, Stokes is joint-third with Marnus Labuschagne, only behind Steve Smith and Virat Kohli and with specialist batsmen like Kane Williamson and Babar Azam below him in the list. His captain Joe Root is ninth while opener Dom Sibley has advanced 29 places to a career-best 35th position after a sturdy first innings 120.

Stuart Broad, who was not picked for the opening Test, returned to the top 10 after claiming three wickets in each innings. He is now England’s top-ranked bowler, one slot ahead of James Anderson, who dropped to 11th after being rested for the match. Chris Woakes, who scalped five in the match to reach the 100-wicket mark, is in 21st position, his highest since late 2016.

For the West Indies, Shamarh Brooks has moved up 27 places to a career-best 45th position after scores of 68 and 62. He is now just four slots behind Holder, who remains the top-ranked West Indies batsman in 41st position despite slipping four places. Holder has also dropped a slot among bowlers to take third place, behind Pat Cummins and Neil Wagner. Roston Chase has gained two places in the bowlers’ list after a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

ICC World Test Championship: The win at Old Trafford has lifted England to third position in the ICC World Test Championship points table. They are now on 186 points, six more than New Zealand. India lead with 360 points while Australia are second at 296. The West Indies remain on 40 points.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series. More on the WTC is available here.

MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings (as of 21 July, after the second England-West Indies Test)

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest rating 1 ( - ) Steve Smith Aus 911 62.84 947 v SA at Durban 2018 2 ( - ) Virat Kohli India 886 53.62 937 v Eng at Southampton 2018 3= (+6) Ben Stokes Eng 827! 38.58 827 v WI at Old Trafford 2020 ( - ) M Labuschagne Aus 827*! 63.43 827 v NZ at Sydney 2020 5 (-1) K Williamson NZ 812 50.99 915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019 6 (-1) Babar Azam Pak 800! 45.12 800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020 7 (-1) David Warner Aus 793 48.94 880 v NZ at Perth 2015 8 (-1) C Pujara India 766 48.66 888 v SL at Nagpur 2017 9 (-1) Joe Root Eng 738 48.07 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015 10 (-1) Ajinkya Rahane India 726 42.88 825 v NZ at Indore 2016

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest rating 35 (+29) Dom Sibley Eng 575*! 44.33 575 v WI at Old Trafford 2020 45 (+27) S Brooks WI 536*! 38.11 536 v Eng at Old Trafford 2020

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest rating 1 ( - ) Pat Cummins Aus 904 21.82 914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019 2 (+1) Neil Wagner NZ 843 26.60 859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019 3 (-1) Jason Holder WI 834 26.22 862 v Eng at Southampton 2020 4 ( - ) Tim Southee NZ 812! 29.00 812 v India at Christchurch 2020 5 ( - ) Kagiso Rabada SA 802 22.95 902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018 6 ( - ) Mitchell Starc Aus 797 26.97 807 v NZ at Perth 2019 7 ( - ) Jasprit Bumrah India 779* 20.33 834 v WI at Jamaica 2019 8 ( - ) Trent Boult NZ 770 27.65 825 v Eng at Lord's 2015 9 ( - ) J Hazlewood Aus 769 26.20 864 v India at Bengaluru 2017 10 (+4) Stuart Broad Eng 768 28.38 880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest rating 21= (+3) Chris Woakes Eng 620! 30.10 620 v WI at Old Trafford 2020 31 (+2) Roston Chase WI 495*! 41.56 495 v Eng at Old Trafford 2020 38 (+2) Sam Curran Eng 411*! 31.82 411 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

All-rounders (top five)