Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for the Coronavirus. Mortaza was reportedly unwell for the last few days and tested positive for the contagious disease on Saturday. He is currently in self-isolation at his residence.

Informing about his condition, the 36-year-old cricketer, on Saturday, wrote on Facebook that his result was covid-19 positive. "Today my result is covid-19 positive. Everyone please pray for me so that I can get well soon. The affected number has crossed a million. We all need to be more careful now. Everyone don't get out of the house without need. I am currently taking treatment from home and complying with the necessary restrictions. Do not panic about Corona...awareness is needed," wrote Mortaza, who has played 36 Tests, 220 ODIs and 54 T20Is for Bangladesh.

Mortaza, a member of parliament, had been quite active with humanitarian efforts during the pandemic, especially in his hometown and constituency Narail.

Meanwhile, according to a report in www.cricbuzz.com, former Bangladesh opener Nafees Iqbal too has contracted the virus. "I had the first symptom ten days ago. I had a fever and had aches and pains in the body but had recovered by the third day. But I still took the COVID-19 test just to be sure and the result came back positive. I am doing fine at the moment," he said.

Nafees featured in 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh before his international career came to a premature end. Nafees had been involved with Bangladesh A team as the team manager in a couple of assignments.