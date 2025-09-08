World Boxing Championships 2025: Lakshya Chahar dominates Iashaish to reach pre-quarters

Liverpool: India’s Lakshya Chahar came up with a clinical performance to blank Hussein Iashaish of Jordan to reach the round of the 16 in the men’s 80kg category at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool on Sunday.

Lakshya began the bout aggressively but the Jordanian managed to close the gap in the second round. However, the Indian stepped up in the third round to complete a dominant 5:0 win.

Earlier, Pawan Bartwal’s campaign in the men’s 55kg event came to an end when he went down 0:5 against Mirzakhalolov Mirazizbek Uzebekistan.

India has fielded a 20-member contingent at the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of the World Boxing – a recently formed international governing body for boxing.

Three more boxers will be in action in the evening session on Sunday with Jaismine (women’s 57kg) facing Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu of Brazil, Sanamacha Chanu (women’s 70kg) taking on Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan and Abhinash Jamwal (men’s 65kg) will fight Hugo Barron of Mexico.