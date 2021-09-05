Tokyo Paralympics: India’s Pramod Bhagat wins gold, Manoj Sarkar bags bronze in men's singles badminton SL3 class event

Tokyo: India’s Pramod Bhagat defeated Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final of men’s singles badminton (SL3 class) event to win the gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, here on Saturday.

And it's another Gold Medal for India. Amazing from #PramodBhagat to overcome a second set deficit 21-14, 21-17 and win the finals of #Parabadminton

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝘽𝙤𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙊𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙖! 🥇#PramodBhagat has done it. 💪



Bhagat, a three-time world champion, won the gold medal with straight games (21-14, 21-17) win over Bethell. With badminton marking its Paralympic debut at Tokyo, Pramod Bhagat also became the first-ever Paralympic champion in his category.

Bhagat, who won the first game 21-14, was eight points behind in the second game before making a comeback and wrapped up the match 21-17. Bhagat took 45 minutes to register a 21-14, 21-17 win

Meanwhile, Manoj Sarkar defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in straight games (22-20, 21-13) to win the bronze medal, making sure the two Indians finished on the podium in the men's singles SL3 event.

The two badminton medals helped the Indian contingent take its Tokyo medals count to 17 medals, which include four gold, seven silver and six bronze.

Manoj does it for 🇮🇳! #IND's Manoj Sarkar bags the #Bronze medal in #ParaBadminton Men's Singles SL3, getting the better of #JPN's Daisuke Fujihara. 🥉



