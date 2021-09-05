Badminton News

Tokyo Paralympics: India’s Pramod Bhagat wins gold, Manoj Sarkar bags bronze in men's singles badminton SL3 class event

Pramod Bhagat BadmintonTokyo: India’s Pramod Bhagat defeated Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final of men’s singles badminton (SL3 class) event to win the gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, here on Saturday.

Bhagat, a three-time world champion, won the gold medal with straight games (21-14, 21-17) win over Bethell. With badminton marking its Paralympic debut at Tokyo, Pramod Bhagat also became the first-ever Paralympic champion in his category.

Bhagat, who won the first game 21-14, was eight points behind in the second game before making a comeback and wrapped up the match 21-17. Bhagat took 45 minutes to register a 21-14, 21-17 win

Meanwhile, Manoj Sarkar defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in straight games (22-20, 21-13) to win the bronze medal, making sure the two Indians finished on the podium in the men's singles SL3 event.

The two badminton medals helped the Indian contingent take its Tokyo medals count to 17 medals, which include four gold, seven silver and six bronze.

 

