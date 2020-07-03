Novak Djokovic, his wife Jelena recover 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19

Belgrade: Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the Coronavirus, his media team said on Thursday, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease.

“Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. That was shown by the results of the PCR tests that both had in Belgrade,” his media group said in a statement, adding that both had exhibited no symptoms and will remain in self-isolation.

The World No. 1 tennis had tested positive for Covid-19 after taking part in Adria Tour -- a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

Confirming the news , the 17-time Grand Slam winner in a statement said that he, however, is not showing any symptoms so far. “The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative,” said Djokovic said in a statement.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region. It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this,” he added.

Djokovic was the fourth player to test positive after participating in matches held in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia. The others included three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troic.