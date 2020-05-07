Meet Ayushi Podder, the rising Indian junior Air Rifle shooter

Ayushi Podder is an Indian junior Air Rifle shooter who belongs to Sheoraphuli, Hooghly, West Bengal. She was born on October 23, 2000 and is currently Indian No.1 in 50m 3position Air Rifle in junior category. She started training when she was 13-year-old under her father Pankaj Podder at Serampore Rifle Club. Just after one year of her training, she played her first Junior Nationals at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi in 2014.

Thereafter, Ayushi kept winning National and International titles and recently clinched a silver medal in 62nd National Shooting Championship in 50m.3position in Juniors and two gold medals in 10 m Air Rifle team event in Juniors and Youth in Trivandrum, Kerala.

Ayushi, who is sponsored by Sony Pictures Network and supported by Lakshay Sports Foundation, said that her new imported rifle has played an important role in her success. "If I have been able to shoot my personal best that’s all because of my new imported Rifle (model-Bleiker Lady Challenger 2), from Switzerland which cost around Rs 7 lakh."

Early Life And Hobbies

Ayushi had done her schooling from Techno India Public School, West Bengal. When she was just seven-year-old, she had done a portfolio shoot as she dreamt to be a super model or an actress. She has also taken training for classical Odissi dance from Dona Ganguly (Saurav Ganguly’s wife), during her school days and has participated in many school dance events. However, she sacrificed her other passions with an ultimate goal to win an Olympic medal for the country.

Ayushi’s Role Model

"Role model plays a very vital role in our life as we follow and get inspired by them. 2008 Olympic gold medal winner Abhinav Bindra Asian Games champion Anjum Moudgil are my role models. I also admire Deepali Deshpande as a coach."

Motivational Tips For Beginners

Ayushi strongly believes that one should not quit easily. "No matter which sports, what age and what situation you are in, always keep yourself motivated and be patient at every moment of your life. One day you will definitely shine as a star. My parents played very important role in my life. My father and my mother have supported me a lot at every stage of my life. Whatever I am today , it's because of them. They struggled, travelled and kept me motivated. They have played vital role in my life."

Ayushi's Achievements

2014: 58th National shooting championship held at Pune: 1 silver medal in50m.prone and 1 bronze medal in 10m air rifle team.

2015: 59th National Shooting Championship held at Delhi: 1 silver medal in10m air rifle youth team event.

2015: National Games, Kerela: She was ranked 14th in 10m air rifle seniors.

2016: 60th National Shooting Championship held at Pune: 2 silver medals in 10m junior women civilian and youth team; 1 bronze medal in 10m junior women national team event.

2017: 61st National Shooting Championship: 4 gold and 1 bronze in 10m air rifle team event.

2018: 62nd National Shooting Championship held at Trivendrum: 1 silver in50m.prone juniors and two gold in 10m air rifle juniors and youth both.

2016: ISSF Junior World Cup held at Suhl, Germany: 1 gold in 50m Prone team event with score 611.3.

2016: ISSF Junior World Cup held at Gabala, Azerbaijan: One bronze medal in 50m prone team event.

2018: ISSF Junior World Cup held at Sydney, Australia: She scored 1141 in qualification and ranked 5th in finals.