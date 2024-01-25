UTT Cadet and Sub-Junior National TT C'ships: Divyanshi wears the Under-15 crown

Indore: Divyanshi Bhowmick took less than 25 minutes to dispose of Kavya Bhatt 3-0 in the Under-15 Girls final to lift the glittering trophy in the 85th UTT Cadet and Sub-Junior National Table Tennis Championships at the Abhay Prashal Indoor Stadium to mark the end of Season 2023 here on Thursday.

The final did not raise any heckles in a one-sided all-Maharashtra final. The left-handed Kavya was too passive as compared to a proactive Divyanshi. Kavya did indulge in some positive rallies, but there was no doubt about the result.

Divyanshi Bhowmick faced no problems in her semifinal against Ankolika Chakraborty of West Bengal. The Maharashtra paddler started and finished well despite losing the second game. She got extended a bit in the third, but she finished it and the next to enter the final.

In the final, she will meet state mate Kavya Bhatt, who beat Ananya Muralidharan 3-2. In the hard-fought semifinal, left-handed Kavya got things right towards the end, putting Ananya under enormous pressure.

Ahona lifts trophy

Ahona Ray proved a better and more determined player than her Maharashtra rival Naisha Rewaskar in the Under-13 singles final. The West Bengal girl, who led 2-0, had the match under control, although she lost the third game. In the fourth, she overcame resistance from Naisha but won 15-13 for the final 3-1 verdict.

Tanishka Kalbhairav had everything laid up nicely for her. A lead of 2-0 in the semifinal was a good start, but she played a poor third game and the Karnataka player’s confidence sunk, hastening her defeat. Naisha from Maharashtra needed such a turnaround and cashed in on it to emerge 3-2 winners.

Prateeti Paul had pulled herself up from 1-2 arrears and won the fourth game (14-12) on the third game point. But Ahona put in solid efforts in the match-decider and outsmarted the state rival to win 3-2.

The Karnataka and the Bengal girls had to be content with the bronze medals.

Shayana is champ

Shayana Tyagi of Delhi emerged as the Under-11 Girls champion when she defeated Debanshi Chakraborty of West Bengal 3-1. After dropping a close first game, the Delhi girl dominated the final to own the title.

Shanaya had it easy against Sresoree Chakraborty and comfortably led 2-1 before wrapping it up to seal her spot in the final. She will clash with Debanshi in the fight for the gold medal. Debanshi defeated Avni Dua of Haryana 3-2.

Avni led 2-0 before letting her opponent claw her way back into the match. The Haryana girl lost the decider after the deuce, pushing her to the bronze medal position. Sresoree, too, ended up with the bronze.

In the Under-15 doubles, the Maharashtra pair of Divyanshi Bhowmick and Kavya Bhatt downed the Tamil Nadu duo of M. Hansini and Ananya Muralidharan 3-1 to claim the title.

In the Under-13 doubles final, Ahona Ray and Ankolika Chakraborty of West Bengal defeated state mates Prateeti Paul and Shreya Dhar 3-2 to capture the crown.

Results:

Under-15 Girls Singles: Final: Divyanshi Bhowmick (Mah) bt Kavya Bhatt (Mah) 11-9, 11-6, 14-12.

Semifinals: Divyanshi bt Ankolika Chakraborty (WB) 11-4, 6-11, 12-10, 11-7, Kavya bt Ananya Muralidharan (TN) 8-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8.

Quarterfinals: Ankolika bt Prisha Goel (Del) 3-1, Divyanshi bt M. Hansini (TN) 3-2, Kavya bt Avisha Karmakar (Del) 3-2, Ananya bt Syndrela Das (WB) 3-2.

Doubles Final: Divyanshi Bhowmick/Kavya Bhatt (Mah) bt M. Hansini/Ananya Muralidharan (TN) 11-8, 11-6, 8-11, 11-3.

Under-13 Girls Singles: Final: Ahona Ray (WB) bt Naisha Rewaskar (Mah) 11-9, 11-7, 3-11, 15-13.

Semifinals: Naisha bt Tanishka Kalbhairav (Kar) 7-11, 6-11, 11-1, 11-5, 11-8, Ahona bt Prateeti Paul (WB) 11-5, 5-11, 11-7, 12-14, 11-8.

Quarterfinals: Tanishka bt Ankolika Chakraborty 3-1, Naisha bt Ranjini Saha (NCOE) 3-2, Prateeti bt Sanvi Puranik (Mah) 3-0, Ahona bt Sreejani Chakraborty 3-1.

Doubles Final: Ahona Ray/Ankolika Chakraborty (WB) bt Prateeti Paul/Shreya Dhar (WB) 6-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-5.

Under-11 Girls Singles: Final: Shanaya Tyagi (Del) bt Debanshi Chakraborty (WB) 11-13, 13-11, 11-8, 11-2.

Semifinals: Shanaya bt Sreosree Chakraborty (WB) 11-3, 11-8, 5-11, 11-4; Debanshi bt Avni Dua (Har) 9-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10.

Quarterfinals: Shanaya bt Divija Paual (Asm) 3-0, Sreosree bt Avyanna Phalaswal (Har) 3-0, Avni bt Dipti Das (WB) 3-1, Debanshi bt BK Mahima Venkata (Telg) 3-1.