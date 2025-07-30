Cycling Federation of India and Manav Rachna University sign landmark MoU to empower cycling and sports education

Faridabad: In a significant development for Indian sports, the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote excellence in cycling and sports education. The MoU was signed during a special ceremony held at Manav Rachna International University campus in Sector 43, Faridabad.

The signing ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of Mr. Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General, Cycling Federation of India; Ms. Shipra Verma, Executive Member, CFI; Mr. V.N. Singh, Assistant Secretary, CFI; Mr. Nitin Arya, Sports Consultant; Mr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President, Manav Rachna University; Mr. Sakar Talwar, Director – Sports, MRU; Mr. Agan Talwar, Sports Collaborations & New Initiatives, MRU; Mr. Nitesh Malhotra, Head of Department – Physiotherapy, along with other senior officials from the university, representatives of CFI, sports experts and members of the media.

This MoU is poised to be a milestone in the landscape of Indian sports, particularly cycling. The collaboration aims to harmonize sports and education by providing comprehensive development opportunities for athletes. It is designed to empower Indian cyclists to pursue higher education while continuing their professional training seamlessly.

As part of this strategic partnership, MRIIRS and CFI will jointly launch the CFI–MRIIRS Cycling Coaching Academy — a pioneering education initiative that includes:

UCI-Aligned Coaching Certifications (Level 1–3)

India’s First Structured 18-Month Diploma in Cycling Coaching & Sports Sciences

Launch of the SafeCycle Program to Promote Cycling Safety & Awareness

Development of Career Pathways for Coaches, Commissaires, Mechanics, and Event Directors

Facilitation of International Exposure and Regional Collaborations

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President of MRIIRS, emphasized the importance of this association, calling it a transformative step toward building a sustainable and globally competitive cycling ecosystem in India. He also highlighted the future roll-out plans including scholarship structures, eligibility criteria and implementation from upcoming academic sessions.

With CFI’s technical strength and international affiliations combined with MRIIRS’s academic rigor and sports science infrastructure, this MoU sets the foundation for a professional and robust environment for aspiring cyclists and sports professionals.

Mr. Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General, CFI said, “This MoU with Manav Rachna University marks a visionary step towards integrating education with elite sports training. At the Cycling Federation of India, our mission is to nurture world-class talent, and this collaboration will help build a strong academic and scientific foundation for Indian cyclists. Together, we aim to create a new benchmark in cycling education, coaching, and capacity building.

This is more than just an agreement — it is a bold stride toward establishing India as a global hub for cycling education, training and talent development.