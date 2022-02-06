Haryana Steelers win 35-28 against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Bengaluru: Haryana Steelers continued their winning run as they beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-28 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Saturday. The match went right down to the wire as both teams were engaged in a hard-fought battle till the final whistle. But skipper Vikash Kandola led from the front once again as he earned 10 raid points in the match to help the team's cause, and Haryana Steelers managed to pick up a thrilling win.

Haryana Steelers got off to a bright start with captain Vikash Kandola opening the scoring with a touch point, and then completing another successful raid two minutes later to make it 3-3 in the 4th minute. With his third successful raid, Vikash Kandola gave Haryana Steelers a 4-3 lead, a minute later. In the 10th minute, Haryana Steelers inflicted an All Out on Jaipur Pink Panthers to extend their lead to 11-7. With 5 minutes left on the clock, Ashish Narwal earned a successful raid to get two touch points. Mohit earned a successful tackle in the final minute of the first half as Haryana Steelers reached half time with a 18-14 lead.

Haryana Steelers got off to a slow start in the 2nd half, but Vikash Kandola managed to get a successful raid in the 23rd minute to increase their lead to 20-16. Jaipur Pink Panthers managed to close down the gap in the next minute with a successful Super Tackle on Vikash Kandola, and by the 25th minute, the score was levelled at 20-20. Mohit earned a successful tackle point in the 29th minute as Haryana Steelers managed to regain their lead. Vikash Kandola was unsuccessful in a raid attempt in the 31st minute and the scores became levelled against at 23-23 in the 31st minute.

Haryana Steelers' Mohit earned a successful tackle in the 35th minute as scoreline remained tied at 26-26 with five minutes left on the clock. With two minutes left, Vikash Kandola earned a bonus point on a raid and Haryana Steelers took the lead again to make it 29-27. In the next minute, Ravi earned a successful Super Tackle as Haryana Steelers made it 31-28. In the final minute, Vikash Kandola earned another successful raid point to get his 7th Super 10 of the season, and Haryana Steelers won the match 35-28.