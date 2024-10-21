Joshua Cheptegei shines, Alemaddis Eyayu surprises in Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi: Olympian Joshua Cheptegei lived up to his billing to take home the men’s crown, while Alemaddis Eyayu pushed pre-race favourite Cynthia Limo behind for a surprise win in the women’s race in today’s Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, at the Indian capital.

Kenya’s Alex Matata (27) led a major part of the race with his teammate Nicholas Kipkorir, who ran his maiden half marathon internationally. Kipkorir was a bronze medalist in the 5 km World Championships last year.

Matata was unbeaten in all three races he took part in in Europe earlier this year, with two sub-60 minutes clocking in two of them. That made the race exciting, and everyone was looking for a fast finish timing from the men’s winner. Matata keeps the lead until the runners turn toward the finish line in the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, where the race commenced less than an hour earlier to decide the 2024 title. Cheptegei, running seconds behind the Kenyan, realized the now-or-never situation and came from behind to snatch the lead from Matata to win in 59 minutes 46 seconds. Matata (59:53) and Kipkorir (59:59) complete the podium with the Ugandan.

Incidentally, the Vedanta Delhi half marathon was one of the fastest races in the World and usually saw incredible timings by the participants. Ethiopian Deriba Merga was the first to post a sub-60-minute winning time in 2008 when all the podium finishers dipped under 1 hour. This action was repeated several times in some of the subsequent editions at Delhi, wherein 2014 witnessed a record number of nine runners finishing within 60 minutes.

Former world champion Muktar Edris from Ethiopia, another pre-race favourite, finished fifth (60:52), while Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu (60:40) got the fourth place.

Cheptegei, with multiple world titles on his cap, said, "This win in Delhi was special to me because it is my first-ever victory in a Half Marathon. India has been important for my career, and this country now means a lot to me. I felt good throughout the race despite the slow start. My first aim was to catch up with Nicholas (Kipkorir) and then Alex (Matata) in the final few kilometres of the race. I am delighted with my performance and hope to continue in the same manner in the future races”.

"Thank you, Vedanta Delhi Half, for a wonderful race. This has been a special race that tested my mind. Initially, I felt some problems in my feet around 16-17 km, but I decided to push and catch up with Nicholas, and then for about two kilometers, we pushed each other. I took it slow because I didn’t want to burn out, and I wanted to finish strong. Now I go back home with a feeling to conquer the roads”, he fsaid.

Eyayu beats favourite Limo to win the women’s title:

Alemaddis Eyayu extended the Ethiopian winning streak in Delhi. Kenya’s Cynthia Limo, the pre-race favourite, led the field right from the beginning while Scotland’s Commonwealth Champion Eilish McColgan trailed behind all the time. McColgan had the fastest and only sub-66 minute timing among the elite women who took the starting lineup today. However, two Ethiopians, Eyayu and Tiruye Mesfin, stuck with Limo for the entire part.

Cynthia Limo, who won the women’s title here in 2015, had returned to Delhi after nine years. Following her victory in the Indian capital, the Kenyan runner secured a silver medal in Cardiff's 2016 World Half Marathon championships.

Eyayu and Limo passed the 10K mark together and remained the sole leaders in the women’s race. However, the Ethiopian runner pulled ahead in the second phase of the race, leaving Limo 10-15 seconds behind. It was a crucial deciding factor at the end as Eyayu crossed the finish line 68:17 for the top spot, while Limo did so 10 seconds later. Mesfin clocked 69:42 for third and McColgan 69:55 to finish fourth and outside the podium.

“I had a good race, tried to keep my pace and aimed to finish well. I am happy to have achieved it” Eyayu said during the post-event press conference.

Limo said she was happy to join the Delhi podium after nine years. “Securing second place is incredible, one that fills me with pride. The atmosphere was electric, with people lining the streets and cheering us. It’s heartwarming to see how the city comes together. This experience has been truly special; the support from the spectators, their enthusiasm, and the overall energy of the event have made this return to Delhi unforgettable,” was Limo’s reaction to the race.

The total prize purse for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is USD 260,000. The podium finishers both men and women will take home USD 27,000, USD 20,000 & USD 13,000 respectively.

Sawan Barwal betters previous performance

Sawan Barwal will go home with the gold medal this time around after finishing on the podium of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon for a second straight edition. With a timing of 1:02:46, Barwal finished ahead of Puneet Yadav, bettering his personal best in the process. Kiran Matre grabbed the third spot to complete the podium for the Indian Elite Men's event.

Barwal, who won bronze in 2023, was behind Puneet at the 10-kilometer mark, but left his best for the final stretch of the race. Taking advantage of an opening, he pushed himself in the final quarter and eventually secured the top spot with a difference of almost 1 minute and 9 seconds.

After the race, an emotional Sawan was ecstatic about turning the bronze to gold as he shed some light on his performance, saying, "It has been a great ride from the last Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon to the current edition. We are nearing the end of the season, and I was happy with the preparations throughout the season, and I used that to my advantage this time around. I did not enter thinking about finishing in 62 minutes, but the way I started and when I settled into the race, I knew I could go all the way."

Lili Das has dream debut

In the Indian Elite Women's category, Lili Das was miles ahead of her competitors, securing the gold with a timing of 1:18:12. Coming in second was last year's winner Kavita Yadav, who clocked 1:19:44 as she finished in the top 3 for a second straight edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. In third place was 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist Priti Lamba, who crossed the finish line at the 1:20:21 mark.

In the 9th position at the 10-kilometer mark, Lili upped the ante to reach the top spot at the 15th kilometer. She maintained the lead with a massive effort and went on to win the gold by a massive difference of 1 minute and 32 seconds ahead of Kavita.

Lili, who fought cramps on the way to her gold, spoke about the experience of landing on the podium in her very first Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, "It is a very good feeling to win the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon in my very first attempt. I felt a little bit of dehydration during the race which I was worried about, but I am glad that I was able to finish the race. I cramped up around the 19th kilometer and it was a scary moment, but I fought it and worked very hard to finish the final 2 kilometers. After doing well in track and field events, winning gold in a half marathon feels great."

The people of Delhi came together once again to showcase the spirit of their city and promote healthy lifestyles at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Thousands of runners, from seasoned athletes to enthusiastic amateurs, took to the streets, turning the event into a vibrant celebration of fitness and community. The race not only highlighted the city's commitment to well-being but also raised awareness for various charitable causes, embodying the essence of unity and social responsibility that Delhi is known for.

RESULTS:

INTERNATIONAL MEN:

1 Joshua Cheptegei Uganda 0:59:46 2 Alex Matata Kenya 0:59:53 3 Nicholas Kipkorir Kenya 0:59:59 4 Alphonce Simbu Tanzania 1:00:40 5 Muktar Edris Ethiopia 1:00:52 6 Ismael Kiprono Kenya 1:00:53 7 Levy Kibet Kenya 1:01:29 8 Dinkalem Ayele Ethiopia 1:02:00 9 Malede Bukayaw Israel 1:02:43 10 Embay Goitom Ethiopia 1:02:44 11 Sawan Barwal India 1:02:46



INTERNATIONAL WOMEN:

1 Alemaddis Eyayu Ethiopia 1:08:17 2 Cynthia Limo Kenya 1:08:27 3 Tiruye Mesfin Ethiopia 1:09:42 4 Eilish Mccolgan United Kingdom 1:09:55 5 Yalemget Yaregal Ethiopia 1:10:21 6 Zerihun Alemstsehay Ethiopia 1:13:41 7 Gelane Getu Ethiopia 1:14:53 8 Balemlay Shumet Ethiopia 1:15:25 9 Dibabe Beyene Ethiopia 1:16:57 10 Lili Das India 1:18:12

INDIAN MEN:

1 Sawan Barwal India 1:02:46 2 Puneet Yadav India 1:03:55 3 Kiran Matre India 1:04:58 4 Sahil Gill India 1:06:09 5 Shankar Lal Swami India 1:06:33 6 Mohd Aleem India 1:06:34 7 Harish Sheoran India 1:06:34 8 Kalidas Hirave India 1:06:59 9 Gagan Singh India 1:07:33 10 Kartik Jayraj Karkera India 1:08:08

INDIAN WOMEN: