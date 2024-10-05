Grand opening ceremony marks the start of CM Trophy 2024; Games budget increased to 82 crore

Chennai: The 2024 CM Trophy Games, which not only celebrate the spirit of sports but also provide future pathways for future champions, got off to a rousing start with a glittering opening ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Envisaged as a platform to get everyone from a child to senior citizens to the playing field, the 2024 CM Trophy will witness over 33,000 participants from 38 districts and will compete across five categories – school, college students, public, government employees and differently-abled persons -- in 36 sports disciplines over the next 20 days.

The Deputy Chief Minister announced the Games open after lighting the ceremonial Games Torch which was handed over to him by triple jumper Praveen Chitravel and 2024 Paris Paralympics silver medallist Thulasimathi Murugesan, whose training and other needs are being funded through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Hon'ble Law Minister Thiru S Raghupathy, Hon'ble, Minister for Co-operation Thiru KR Periakaruppan, Chennai Corporation Mayor Mrs R Priya, Member of Parliament, Chennai Central, Thiru Dayanidhi Maran and senior officials of the government and SDAT.

Addressing the players and the spectators, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister said, "The Chief Minister Trophy is the flagship event of this government and we are committed to make it a grand success. The first file I signed after taking office as the Deputy Chief Minister ensured that the budget for the championship was increased to Rs 82 crore."

Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, pointed out that Tamil Nadu has been one of the top sporting destinations in the Indian subcontinent and the grassroot initiatives undertaken by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has ensured that many athletes from the state are shining on the national and international stage.

"I can say with pride that six differently abled sportspersons from Tamil Nadu participated in the 2024 Paris Paralympics and four of them returned with a medal. That gives us the confidence that we are on the right path." he added.

The opening ceremony was a grand celebration of Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage and modern technology as the colourful opening ceremony mesmerised the sportspersons and spectators.

And one among them was Olympian Praveen Chitravel, who was all praise for the way the CM Trophy Games are being organised.

"The CM Trophy is hosted at par with international tournaments and the way SDAT and this government is promoting sports and helping sportspersons is sure to produce many more champions from the state.

"SDAT sculpted my life from a remote corner of my Chettichatram village in Thiruvarur district to a career as an Olympian. I was focused on my dream and target and SDAT was the guiding force behind my success. After the Paris Olympics, I met with the sports minister and said we need a ground to run in my village and the government officials promptly allotted a place for it," he added.

SDAT will be distributing a total cash prize of Rs 37 crore this year and the top performers in the Games will have a chance of getting access to higher education under the sports quota.

A mime act showcasing the life and journey of a sportsperson by Global Connect was followed by musical medley highlighting the role CM Trophy has played in development of sports in the state.